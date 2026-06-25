Five Technology Breakthroughs: Huawei Launches the Next-Generation Grid-Forming ESS Platform LUTERRA™

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar Europe 2026, Huawei held the 2026 Huawei FusionSolar Strategy & New Product Launch with the theme of "Making the Most of Every Ray."

Huawei announced the official upgrade of its ESS solution brand from LUNA to LUTERRA and launched the next-generation Smart String Grid-Forming ESS Platform LUTERRA. The platform supports 1000 V AC voltage and provides the industry's optimal array capacity of 12.5 MW/50 MWh.

2026 Huawei FusionSolar Strategy & New Product Launch Huawei's next-generation Smart String Grid-Forming ESS Platform LUTERRA Steven Zhou, President of Smart PV & ESS Product Line, Huawei Digital Power

Leveraging Grid-Forming and AI Technologies to Build Scenario-Based Solutions

Steven Zhou, President of Smart PV & ESS Product Line, Huawei Digital Power, delivered a keynote speech titled "Powering a Grid-forming & Intelligent Future, Driving Renewables Evolution." Zhou said, "Future PV and ESS products must evolve to grid-supporting assets. Future-proof flexibility, grid-forming capability, and intelligence will become essential. Huawei has always been striving in the research of power electronics and digital technologies. We continuously innovate and build industry-leading competence of grid-forming, AI and full-lifecycle safety & reliability. This core competence will empower our full-scenario Smart PV and ESS solutions, to bring maximum value for customers while reinforcing grid stability in high renewable penetration."

LUTERRA Sets New Industry Benchmarks with Five Technology Breakthroughs

Steve Zheng, President of Smart ESS Business, Huawei Digital Power, delivered a keynote speech titled "E-volving for Higher Returns" and officially launched the next-generation Smart String grid-forming ESS Platform LUTERRA. Zheng said, " Huawei LUTERRA represents a leap in delivering maximum energy density from a single cabinet to arrays. It features four core values: optimal investment, higher returns, plant-level grid forming, and C2G safety, making it an excellent choice for customers looking to build ESSs for new power systems."

LUTERRA sets new industry benchmarks with five technology breakthroughs in power electronics and innovative architecture.

The pioneering 1000 Vac smart string architecture improves battery consistency. The latest Huawei 1000 Vac SiC modules significantly improve conversion efficiency.

The pioneering through-busbar architecture simplifies installation, capacity expansion, and cable connection, accelerating delivery and saving land resources.

The pioneering smart distributed cooling increases the heat dissipation area by 100%, reducing the fan speed, and decreasing noise by about 40%.

The leading plant-level grid-forming capability enables synchronous grid forming for tens of millions of devices and self-adaptation to changes in grid strength.

Based on a unique digital twin platform and cutting-edge digital and AI technologies, the solution provides more accurate SOE and SOP predictions, offering reliable digital support for power trading and significantly increasing the full-lifecycle returns.

LUTERRA is designed to empower a new future of energy transition with four core values:

Optimal investment: High returns are achieved through fast delivery and lower costs. For example, for a 1 GWh ESS plant, the delivery time can be reduced by about 30% from construction to commissioning. The BOP can be reduced by more than 20%.

Higher returns: By continuously improving the RTE, availability, consistency, and SOC accuracy, the ESS can achieve higher energy throughput over the full lifecycle, thereby generating higher returns.

Plant-level grid forming: The six plant-level grid-forming capabilities, including short circuit level, wideband oscillation damping, inertia response, primary frequency regulation, black start, and on/off-grid switching, unlock potential for higher returns.

C2G safety: Huawei's C2G safety technology has enabled grid-forming ESS to meet the Zone C safety standard, meaning the risk is less than 1 in 1 million on the R-Map.

Huawei's New Residential PV & ESS Product LUTERRA S2 Was Unveiled

Sun Power, President of Residential PV & ESS Business, Huawei Digital Power, delivered a keynote speech and unveiled Huawei's new residential PV & ESS product LUTERRA S2. Sun said, "Innovation never stops. Huawei's residential PV & ESS solutions are powering more than 4.3 million families worldwide. With the vision of 'The Ultimate in Smart Home Energy', the new-generation product and App experience will lead the way in smart home energy, providing users with ultimate experience, ultimate intelligence, and ultimate safety."

Huawei Digital Power Service Strategy Launch

At the end of the event, Allen Zeng, President of Technical Service & Operation Dept, Huawei Digital Power, launched the Huawei Digital Power Service Strategy, which is to ensure predictable returns and maximize full lifecycle plant value with premium performance, based on 13 years of industry-leading global services. Zeng said, "Huawei Digital Power will walk side by side with customers and partners throughout the plant lifecycle. By leveraging the new system of professional service industry + global service capabilities and new platforms such as Huawei AI Assistant, and EasyBuy, we will continuously create value for plants in terms of planning, construction, maintenance, optimization, and operation."

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