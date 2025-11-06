From Hannover to Riyadh: Industrial Transformation Crosses Continents Toward the Kingdom

RIYADH, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyes of the global industrial community turn toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh, which is preparing to host the first edition of Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia, taking place from December 1 to 3, 2025. The event is organized by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, in cooperation with Deutsche Messe AG of Germany and Riyadh Exhibitions Company Ltd.

Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia 2025: uniting global leaders to connect, innovate, and lead Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation journey. December 1 to 3

The exhibition represents an extension of a global journey that began in 1947 in Hannover, Germany, where the first edition of the world's most prominent industrial fair was launched. Since then, it has become an international platform that brings together industrial leaders and innovators from around the world to showcase the latest technologies and transformations in automation, artificial intelligence, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

From Hannover, where it all began, to Türkiye, and later to China, which hosted its Asian edition, the journey of "Industrial Transformation" continues across continents — now reaching the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, set to become the new hub of global industrial transformation in the Middle East. This expansion underscores the Kingdom's growing role in shaping the future of industry, adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, and solidifying its position as a global center for innovation and industrial knowledge.

In its Saudi edition, the exhibition serves as a strategic milestone in the Kingdom's path toward smart industry, bringing together local and international companies, experts, and investors in a dynamic environment that fosters collaboration and strategic partnerships. It also highlights the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources' achievements in expanding the national industrial base, enhancing local content, and localizing supply chains — all in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to build an integrated and sustainable industrial economy.

Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia stands as a bridge between Germany's long-standing industrial expertise and the Kingdom's forward-looking ambition to build the industry of the future. From the factories that defined precision and quality in Europe to the megaprojects taking shape across Saudi Arabia today, the convergence of expertise and innovation reaffirms that the future of industry is being built in Saudi Arabia.

As the opening of the exhibition in December 2025 approaches, the global industrial community eagerly anticipates what Riyadh will unveil in advanced industrial transformation and smart manufacturing — reaffirming the Kingdom's position as a world-class destination for industrial innovation and a key partner in shaping the future of global industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814742/Saudi.jpg