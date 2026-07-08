Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures Unveil Dune: Part Three Trailer and Behind-the-Scenes Images Showcasing Abu Dhabi as Arrakis

The Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC) also shared new behind-the-scenes images from filming in Abu Dhabi's pristine Liwa Desert for Dune: Part Three, featuring Denis Villeneuve with cast and crew on location and showcasing the continued partnership between the Commission and Legendary across all three films over the past seven years. Across the franchise, Liwa's sweeping, otherworldly landscapes have brought Arrakis to life and helped define some of its most iconic cinematic moments.

Dune: Part Three brings Denis Villeneuve's trilogy to a breathtaking conclusion, set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery. As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.

Grand in scale and intimate in emotion, Dune: Part Three delivers a powerful and poetic conclusion to one of the defining epics of our time. Building on the visual legacy established in Dune (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024), Abu Dhabi's dramatic desert landscapes once again play a central role in bringing the world of Arrakis to life.

"The opportunity to again work with the incredible cast and crew from Dune: Part Three as Abu Dhabi's Liwa Desert stars as Arrakis for Denis Villeneuve's culminating installment was really a poignant and pivotal moment for the entire creative ecosystem of Abu Dhabi. Over 600 UAE-based individuals were involved with the 31 day shoot, from six interns and 38 residents in crowd scenes to 206 local crew and 336 individuals from our wider creative industry including caterers and drivers, the impact of Dune: Part Three is enormous. We, like the rest of the world, are now on an exciting countdown journey to the 16 December when we'll see the fruition of so many individual efforts, which united to provide a seamless collaboration with Legendary Entertainment." commented Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

"Returning to Abu Dhabi's Liwa Desert for Dune: Part Three was never in doubt. I can't think of any place else in the world that provides such stunning imagery, as well as the support we've received from the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and our partners there across all three films. The people, crew, and resources in Abu Dhabi made an incredibly difficult undertaking feel comfortable and easy, and the attention to detail and care shown to our cast and crew was exceptional," said Herb Gains, EVP of Physical Production, Legendary Entertainment.

Dune: Part Three was supported by Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi (CMA) and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, with Image Nation Abu Dhabi serving as a production partner and Epic Films as the local production services provider. The production also benefited from Abu Dhabi's cashback rebate program and 206 highly skilled local crew including 12 stunt performers who were joined by 336 local contractors and drivers, underscoring the emirate's continued growth as a premier destination for large-scale international filmmaking. The 31 day shoot in Abu Dhabi, which included two days in Al Ain, also required the assistance of 38 individuals to support with on-camera crowd scenes whilst six young, talented interns supported in production roles off-camera.

"Working with some of the world's leading film creatives and being able to bring the authenticity of how a nation works harmoniously within a desert environment gave me great pride as an Emirati, and now to be able to see our beautiful local landscapes and talent on screen will build upon this pride as the world sees Arrakis on screens again," said Mohamed F Mostafa, Stunt Performer, Dune: Part Three.

"The enduring relationship between Legendary Entertainment and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission spans more than a decade and reflects a shared commitment to supporting world-class productions. Throughout that time, Abu Dhabi has proven to be a trusted partner, providing the expertise, infrastructure, and collaboration required to successfully execute productions on a global scale. The Dune trilogy is a testament to the strength of that relationship, and we are proud of what we have achieved together," said Sam Kozhaya, EVP of Operations and Corporate Development, Legendary Entertainment.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novels written by Frank Herbert and delivers the epic conclusion to Villeneuve's trilogy. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, with Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem, and features newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three. The film opens only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on December 18, 2026, and internationally beginning December 16, 2026, and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and in China by Legendary East.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004969/ADFC_1.jpg

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004970/ADFC_2.jpg

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004971/ADFC_3.jpg

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004972/ADFC_4.jpg