Commercial Use of Xinghe Intelligent Network Is in Full Swing, Accelerating New Growth for Carriers

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF) 2024, Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech entitled Xinghe Intelligent Network: Accelerating New Growth for Carriers in Net5.5G Era. In his speech, Wang shared Huawei's collaboration with world-leading carriers, leveraging its Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution to drive business success for customers. He also looked ahead to the development directions of new services in intelligent computing scenarios.

Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivering a speech at UBBF 2024

All industries are rapidly moving toward the AI era, driving the evolution of data communication networks to its next generation — Net5.5G. Huawei first unveiled its interpretation of the Net5.5G target network at UBBF 2023, and later at MWC Shanghai 2024 launched the Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution tailored for the Net5.5G target network. Since then, the Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution has been put into commercial use by world-leading carriers, helping them achieve revenue growth.

Wang noted that Huawei's Net5.5G-oriented Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution boasts four capabilities:

Premium experience assurance: The solution provides precise experience assurance to meet differentiated demands of different users and accelerates experience monetization of 2H/2C services. It also improves service experience through managed services, facilitating leapfrog growth of 2B services.

Ultra-reliable converged transport: E2E 400GE routers and Network Digital Map, which supports network configuration simulation, help build ultra-broadband and reliable transport networks. And one network for multiple services reduces the TCO, effectively addressing carriers' burgeoning annual traffic growth of over 20%.

High efficiency for intelligent computing: Elastic lossless WAN facilitates efficient transmission of computing power, helping carriers seize the opportunities brought by enterprises' access to intelligent computing centers. The solution also helps build a reliable and efficient computing foundation, enabling carriers to monetize computing services more quickly.

Ubiquitous intelligent security protection: To address network threats fueled by AI's exponential growth, this solution leverages AI-powered network security detection, rapidly and accurately pinpointing threats to safeguard service development.

In his speech, Wang discussed a variety of carriers' cutting-edge use cases. In terms of how to accelerate service monetization through premium experience assurance, Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution harnesses automatic optimization capabilities of SRv6+Network Digital Map to optimize network paths and relieve traffic congestion caused by hundreds of fiber cuts every month. This shortens optimization time from 5 days to a matter of minutes, improves service experience, and releases suppressed traffic. This also reduces the complaint rate by 80% and increases the DOU by 7%, boosting revenue by more than an estimated US$4 million per month. In terms of how to reduce the TCO through ultra-reliable converged transport, a customer was able to slash the CAPEX of the entire network by 50% after introducing Huawei's 400GE routers. These routers, which provide the industry's highest density, enabled the customer to build a converged transport network that supports smooth evolution over the next 10 years, addressing the projected 50% CAGR in traffic growth over the next three years driven by the explosive expansion of 5G, FTTH, and video services. Wang also shared carriers' exploration and use cases in seizing new opportunities brought by AI to drive growth. These include Data Express services that enable enterprises' massive data samples to enter carriers' intelligent computing data centers, long-distance lossless transmission services that facilitate cross-DC collaborative training, intelligent computing cloud services, and the pioneering use of AI to defend against AI for reduced network security risks.

Xinghe Intelligent Network's end-to-end products have been expedited for commercial use, with 40 carriers from over 20 countries already using the Xinghe Intelligent Network to boost growth and expand their business scope. Huawei will remain at the forefront of network technology innovation, developing industry-leading products and solutions in collaboration with top-tier carriers from around the world to unlock new opportunities in the intelligent era and drive their business forward.

