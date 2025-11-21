CreatorWeek Macao 2025 Wraps Up, Showcasing Macao as a Vibrant Global Creative Hub

185 group creators with a global following of 2 billion fans contributed to amplifying Macao's image as a youthful and innovative destination.

MACAO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CreatorWeek Macao 2025, co-organised by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Branded, concluded on October 28 after five days of events. The event brought together 185 groups of global content creators to Macao, whose combined fan base totaled almost 2 billion, bringing fresh energy and international attention to the city. Throughout the week, creators engaged in cross-cultural collaboration, explored Macao's unique blend of heritage and modernity, and shared their creative perspectives, further highlighting the city as a youthful, international, and innovative tourism destination.

CreatorWeek Macao 2025 Wrap Video

Over five days, global content creators came together for cross-cultural collaboration and lively creative exchange. The event connected Greater China and international creators through conferences, academy, meet&greet, wellness workshops, and live, sparking new partnerships and content co-productions. By highlighting Macao's rich cultural diversity and creative ecosystem, the event reaffirmed its role as a cultural crossroads, creative hub, and key player in the global creator economy.

CreatorWeek Macao 2025 opened and closed with lively parties at Wynn Palace Macau attended by over 250 creators, industry leaders, and guests. Key attendees included Macao Government Tourism Office Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Google Greater China COO Ben Wong, top creator Alan Chikin Chow, and Sean Does Magic, further elevating Macao's global creative profile. The CreatorWeek conferences at Grand Lisboa Palace Macau brought together more than 600 participants for discussions on market entry, global expansion, and creator economy trends, featuring senior executives from YouTube, Meta, and Gold House. Four CreatorWeek Wellness Workshops at MGM MACAU, led by star creators Matt Tralli and Jacky Cai, alongside fitness experts Will Liu and Ryan Narayan, blended creativity with mindfulness and lifestyle. The CreatorWeek Meet&Greet at The Londoner Macao drew over 1,700 attendees and 40 creators, turning online engagement into real-world connections. Participants included creator Steven He, as well as popular acts Berywam, PSYCHIC FEVER, and XODIAC, collectively reaching tens of millions of fans worldwide. Two nights of CreatorWeek Live at Galaxy Macau brought together artists from South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines, celebrating cultural exchange through music and performance. Meanwhile, the two-day CreatorWeek Academy welcomed around 120 emerging creators for hands-on training in content production, audience engagement, and brand collaboration. Mentors included top creators Jordan&Hudson Matter, and Mikey Bustos, along with industry leaders such as Gold House CEO Bing Chen, Meta Greater China Head of Industry Strategy Benny Chu, and Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap, among others.

Greater China creator Lei's Adventure shared that the Belt and Road underscores Macao's role as China's historic gateway to the world. He hopes to explore the theme of "Going Global" to tell how Chinese have ventured through Macao to broader horizons. For Mikey Bustos, the Filipino creator, said: "As creators, I hope we realize the power we have at our fingertips now — to spread good vibes, to spread education, to spread anything through our talents in the world."

As part of the special Local Community Tour, 20 international creators teamed up with 20 Macao-based event ambassadors to explore local neighbourhoods, discover authentic cuisine, and co-create content celebrating the city's East-meets-West identity. Through their creative storytelling, audiences worldwide were able to experience Macao's charm and vibrant community spirit.

"Content creators are among the most influential storytellers today," said Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of MGTO. "Through their lens, language, and creativity will convey Macao's multicultural stories, unique cityscape, and innovative dynamic to hundreds of millions of spectators around the world, in the most heartfelt and moving ways. The event not just inspires luxurious content but also creates abundant business value, propelling Macao's creator economy towards a flourishing future and the expansion of the youth travel market."

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of MGTO, in her address at the conference, said: "With the ever-changing behaviour of consumers and information communication around the world, the creator economy has emerged as a thriving new industry that teems with abundant business value."

About Macao

Macao's city image continues to evolve, reflecting its new positioning as youthful, international, and innovative. The city is further strengthening its global influence as a meeting point of Chinese and Western cultures and as a source of creative inspiration.

For post-event highlights and future updates, please visit the official website at www.creatorweek.live.or follow @visitmacao on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and RED.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3qOmDeCQhE