HONOR Advances Its AI Vision at MWC 2026 with Robot Phone, Humanoid Robot and Magic V6

From robotics innovation to flagship devices, HONOR expands its AI device ecosystem at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2026, HONOR advanced its Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI) vision and accelerated ALPHA PLAN through three connected pillars: Alpha Phone, Alpha Store and Alpha Lab. Building on its long-term commitment to human-centric AI, HONOR offered a preview of Robot Phone, a bold exploration of embodied intelligence and a new species of smartphone that reimagines how future AI devices could integrate motion and spatial awareness.

image1 image2

Alongside this futuristic innovation, HONOR unveiled Magic V6, the pinnacle of its foldable innovation, combining breakthrough silicon-carbon battery technology, advanced display engineering and AI-enhanced productivity in its most refined foldable design to date. Together with new ecosystem devices, HONOR MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14, these announcements reinforce HONOR's roadmap to integrate intelligent hardware and software around real human needs.

James Li, CEO of HONOR, said: "With Human-centric as our lighthouse, we navigate the growth of AI through the two beams of IQ and EQ, bringing three forms of intelligence together. We are exploring the new paradigm of AI devices with Alpha Phone; hosting the new paradigm of AI ecosystem with Alpha Store; and building the new paradigm of a silicon-carbon civilization with Alpha Lab. With three waves of the Alpha Plan, we now have all the components in place and we are driving this journey at full warp speed."

Take a Sneak Peek at the HONOR Robot Phone: A New Species of Smartphone

Robot Phone is a new species of smartphone, combining embodied AI interaction with robot-grade motion and cinematic imaging capabilities. Rather than reacting solely through screens and voice commands, HONOR is, figuratively, giving its next generation of devices not only a brain, but also hands and feet, combining AI with more physical, expressive interaction through motion and camera movement. It goes beyond what a static smartphone can offer, bringing more human, expressive interaction into everyday technology and adjusting its perspective in real time. Multimodal perception means it can identify sounds, track motion and maintain visual awareness, creating a more natural, sensory, and intuitive interaction model.

Robot Phone also introduces embodied AI interaction designed to feel more natural and expressive. It supports all-angle AI video calling that follows the user through robot-grade motion control. It also responds with emotional body language, including expressive nods and head shakes, and can even dance to the beat of music, bringing playful, lifelike interaction to the smartphone experience.

Packing a robot into a smartphone required rethinking space, strength, and weight at a microscopic level. HONOR applied high-performance materials and reliability know-how developed for foldables to Robot Phone engineering, enabling a self-developed micro motor designed for extreme compactness and strength. By significantly reducing motor size, HONOR was able to fit an ultra-compact 4DoF gimbal system into the phone, creating the hardware foundation for robot-grade embodied motion control.

This mechanical architecture supports a three-axis gimbal stabilization system, delivering smooth and precise motion even in dynamic environments. Super Steady Video mode enhances stability in high-movement scenarios, while AI Object Tracking allows Robot Phone to intelligently follow subjects in real time. AI SpinShot further expands creative control, supporting intelligent 90° and 180° rotational movement for fluid, cinematic transitions, even when shooting one-handed.

Built around a 200MP sensor and a stabilized gimbal camera system, Robot Phone is designed to help users move beyond capturing moments and toward capturing life stories. Through stabilization, intelligent tracking, and cinematic-style camera movement, it aims to close the gap between smartphone video and professional-looking storytelling.

Together, these capabilities demonstrate how embodied AI can unlock new forms of capture and interaction, positioning Robot Phone as a defining step in HONOR's evolution toward more intelligent and adaptive devices. As HONOR continues to advance its ALPHA PLAN, Robot Phone offers a glimpse into how embodied intelligence may shape the next generation of mobile technology.

About HONOR

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923358/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923359/image2.jpg