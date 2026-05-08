Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Opens Media Credentialing and Fan Registration for FIFA Fan Festival™ Philadelphia

Media Must Apply in Advance; Fans Required to Register for Entry

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the 501c3 non-profit that serves as the Local Host Committee charged with planning and executing FIFA World Cup™ in partnership with the City of Philadelphia, is now accepting media credential applications for on-site coverage at FIFA Fan Festival™ Philadelphia (Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park). Free registration is also open for fans to attend FIFA Fan Festival™ Philadelphia.

FIFA Fan Festival™ is the official public fan experience of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, offering supporters the best place outside the stadiums to watch matches live in an energetic atmosphere filled with football, music, food, entertainment, and cultural programming. Located at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park, FIFA Fan Festival™ Philadelphia is the only U.S. host city festival open daily throughout the tournament with free general admission.

The festival will transform more than one million square feet into a vibrant hub "welcoming the world with a Philly phlavor," where residents and visitors can gather to celebrate the world's largest sporting event. It will offer 39 days of programming that brings together soccer, culture, and the unmistakable spirit of Philadelphia.

Media Accreditation

The media credential application is open to all members of the press, including:

Broadcast, digital, print, radio, podcast

Photo/video professionals and technical crew

News agencies and team media

Freelancers (assignment verification may be required)

Media registration is available at PhillyFWC26.com/Credentials. All media must apply in advance to receive credentials. Philadelphia Soccer 2026 will contact all applicants regarding the status of their accreditation.

This accreditation process covers on-site media coverage at FIFA Fan Festival™ Philadelphia (Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park). This accreditation process does not include access to FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches at Philadelphia Stadium. Media seeking stadium credentials must apply directly through FIFA.

Fan Registration

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 also opened digital registration for fans. While general admission to the FIFA Fan Festival™ is free, all attendees are required to register and present a valid ticket upon entry.

Fans can now register HERE.

Please note: Access each day is first come, first served and subject to venue capacity.

About Philadelphia Soccer 2026

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 is the Local Host Committee charged with planning and executing FIFA World Cup 26™ in coordination with the City of Philadelphia. Established in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, it is governed by a 14-person Board of Directors that convenes leaders from across the City of Philadelphia and the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. For more information, follow us on social media @FWC26Philly.

FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the biggest sporting event ever, with three Host Countries, 16 Host Cities, 48 teams and 104 matches uniting an entire continent to showcase a momentous new tournament format. With more countries, cities, teams, and games, FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the most inclusive tournament ever, engaging millions of fans across 16 unique stadiums and billions worldwide. The tournament will take place in June and July 2026. For the latest FIFA World Cup 26™ information please visit the FIFA World Cup 26™ website. For media representatives wishing to stay up-to-date on all things 2026, please register via the FIFA Media Hub.

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