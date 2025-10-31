Pioneering Nuclear Fusion Energy Innovation for Two Decades: Shanghai Electric Empowers Global CRAFT and ITER Projects, Driving a Sustainable Future for Earth

China's Leading High-End Equipment Manufacturer Advances International Cooperation in Nuclear Fusion Energy

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727) has recently announced several key milestones in the field of controlled nuclear fusion, including the delivery of the world's largest toroidal field coil case and the successful arrival of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project's magnet cold-test cryostat equipment at the site in France.

The achievements underscore the technological prowess of Chinese enterprises in advancing global fusion energy collaboration and add new momentum to the worldwide shift toward clean energy.

The world's largest toroidal field (TF) coil case, jointly developed by Shanghai Electric and ASIPP, was delivered to the Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, China.

"As a pioneer in China's high‑end equipment manufacturing, Shanghai Electric is committed to advancing fusion energy through technological innovation and international collaboration. We will continue to leverage our core strengths in extreme manufacturing and engineering integration to provide solid support for major global scientific projects such as ITER, helping humanity achieve the grand goal of clean energy," said Wu Lei, Chairman of Shanghai Electric Group.

The latest technology deliveries not only mark breakthroughs for China in manufacturing core fusion components, but also further solidify the country's role in the global fusion research supply chain.

In October, the magnet cold‑test cryostat equipment, jointly manufactured by Shanghai Electric Nuclear Power Group and the Institute of Plasma Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (ASIPP), arrived by sea at France's Port of Marseille before being slowly transported, at walking speed, over 70 kilometers inland to the ITER Organization site in Cadarache. As one of the seven main members of the ITER project, China is working with international partners to advance fusion technology from the laboratory toward commercialization.

The joint team from Shanghai Electric Nuclear Power Group overcame strict ITER site constraints—height, weight, and width—completing manufacturing in just 11 months. They achieved millimeter‑level forming of large contoured surfaces, anti‑deformation assembly and welding of large shells and large‑diameter flat flanges, and first‑pass vacuum pumping and helium leak testing of an ultra‑large vessel—setting international benchmarks for millimeter‑level deformation control and high‑vacuum sealing at 10⁻⁴ mbar.

As the world's largest and most influential international mega‑science project, ITER brings together the combined efforts of more than 30 countries, including the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the United States, and China, with the goal to achieve large‑scale fusion reactions and move toward the stable and controllable release of energy.

Meanwhile, the world's largest toroidal field (TF) coil case, jointly developed by Shanghai Electric and ASIPP, was delivered to the Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei. Fabricated entirely from austenitic stainless steel, it measures 21 meters tall and 12 meters wide, weighs about 400 tons, and is over 1.2 times larger—and roughly twice as heavy—as the equivalent ITER component.

At the IAEA World Fusion Energy Group ministerial and the 30th Fusion Energy Conference on October 14 in Chengdu, Shanghai Electric highlighted two decades of fusion equipment achievements—spanning EAST, CRAFT, BEST, HT‑6M, and HL‑1—and its industry‑leading system solutions, drawing strong global interest and underscoring fusion's role in tackling climate change and future energy demand.

Over the years, Shanghai Electric has tackled key technical challenges in fusion material research, mega‑ampere hydrogen boron fusion, and high‑frequency laser deep‑penetration welding. These advances enhanced the performance of fusion devices under extreme conditions and provided replicable solutions, valuable experiences, and technological strength to global fusion research.

