Qatar's Years of Culture Initiative Announces Partner Countries for 2026 and 2027

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Years of Culture initiative announced plans for a new slate of cultural partnerships with countries across the globe, celebrating mutual respect, cultural exchange, and global collaboration. The upcoming partnerships will include Canada and Mexico (2026) and Egypt and Greece (2027).

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Years of Culture, said, "Years of Culture is one of our most rewarding programmes. As a legacy built for the FIFA World Cup 2022, it has been building understanding across borders for more than a dozen years. It was designed to bring our culture to different continents and introduce our values and talent to new audiences, while celebrating other countries in exchange here in Qatar. This year, we host Argentina and Chile. Next year will bring us into exchange with Mexico and Canada, followed by Egypt and Greece in 2027."

Launched in 2012, Years of Culture builds long-term relationships between Qatar and partner nations through a series of cultural, educational, business and creative exchanges. The initiative reflects Qatar's belief that cultural collaboration supports dialogue, strengthens international ties, and promotes understanding across borders.

The 2026 Year of Culture with Canada and Mexico carries a special symmetry. The FIFA World Cup 26™, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, is the same tournament that inspired the creation of the Years of Culture initiative when Qatar won the hosting bid.

Echoing the spirit of global unity represented by the games, this collaboration with the next World Cup hosts will highlight football's ability to connect cultures. Additional programmes will be presented as legacy projects of Year of Culture Qatar-USA 2021.

In 2027, Qatar will honour the cultural legacies of Egypt and Greece, two civilisations that have shaped world history and continue to influence contemporary culture, philosophy, and art.

Throughout each Year of Culture, Qatar collaborates closely with cultural institutions, embassies, artists, and educators to present a diverse calendar of exhibitions, festivals, trade fairs, residencies, academic exchanges, and public events in both countries. Programming often begins in the lead-up to the official year and continues well beyond, creating long-term legacies and relationships.

Since its founding, Years of Culture has established partnerships with Japan (2012), the United Kingdom (2013), Brazil (2014), Türkiye (2015), China (2016), Germany (2017), Russia (2018), India (2019), France (2020), the United States (2021), the MENASA region (2022), Indonesia (2023), and Morocco (2024). Qatar is currently celebrating a Year of Culture with both Argentina and Chile (2025).

For more information, visit www.yearsofculture.qa or follow @yearsofculture on social media.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839631/Years_of_Culture_Logo.jpg