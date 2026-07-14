ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS UNVEILS THE EXTENDED 51-100 LIST FOR 2026

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, has revealed the sixth edition of the 51–100 list for 2026, celebrating the depth, diversity and continued evolution of Asia's cocktail landscape. Announced ahead of the live awards ceremony in Macau, the extended list spans 25 cities across Asia, reflecting both established bar capitals and the growing momentum of emerging destinations.

Notable insights from the 51-100 list:

Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, unveils the extended 51–100 list for 2026, featuring 11 new entries across 25 cities in Asia.

This year's 51-100 list welcomes 11 new entries, highlighting emerging talent and shifting drinking trends across Asia

Singapore lands seven bars on the extended list, including new entries BOP (No.52) and Bar Bon Funk (No.90), while BOP ranks as the highest-positioned new entry on the 51-100 list

(No.52) and (No.90), while BOP ranks as the highest-positioned new entry on the 51-100 list Kuala Lumpur surges with four bars on the list, with Cabinet 8 (No.65) making its debut on the list

(No.65) making its debut on the list Bars in Tokyo and Seoul each claim four spots on the list, including new entry The Bar at the Ritz-Carlton Tokyo (No.75) and Seoul's Charles H rising to No.87

(No.75) and Seoul's rising to No.87 The Enigma Mansion (No.55) in Ho Chi Minh City records the highest increase on the extended list, ascending 38 places from its 2025 ranking

(No.55) in Ho Chi Minh City records the highest increase on the extended list, ascending 38 places from its 2025 ranking Mainland China strengthens its presence with emerging destinations including Hangzhou, represented by debut entry Chimney (No.91), and Beijing with Bar Long Fong (No.96)

(No.91), and Beijing with (No.96) Bars from emerging destinations including Galle and Makati also mark their debuts on the 51-100 extended list

For the full 51-100 list, click here.

Faye Huggett, Director of Community for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "It's inspiring to see the continuing emergence of establishments paying homage to their local cultures and native ingredients on this year's 51-100 list. From Mainland China to Southeast Asia and the Indian sub-continent, innovative professionals are showing there are no limits to creative cocktails."

The ranking is compiled from the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy: an influential, gender-balanced group of more than 300 bartenders, bar owners, drinks journalists and cocktail experts from across the region, who vote for venues they believe offer the best bar experiences in Asia.

Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 will be announced at a live awards ceremony in Macau on the 28 July 2026, in collaboration with destination partners Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. The ceremony will be streamed live on the 50 Best YouTube channel, beginning at 20:00 Macau time.

Media centre:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005205/50_Best_Bars_List_2026.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005204/50_Best_Bars_Logo.jpg