Cutting-edge breakthroughs take spotlight

BEIJING, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from China Daily:

A series of scientific and technological breakthroughs was showcased on Sunday as a key part of the closing ceremony of the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum.

The 2026 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference concludes in Beijing on Sunday, unveiling​ a series of scientific and technological breakthroughs.

The event unveiled a total of 21 major achievements, covering five in the frontiers of global science and technology, seven in the main economic battlefield, four addressing national major needs, and five related to people's life and health.

They span key sectors such as artificial intelligence, aerospace, integrated circuits and healthcare, emerging from a diverse array of entities such as national laboratories, research and development institutions, universities, central and State-owned enterprises, and leading tech companies.

Among the highlights was the high energy photon source, developed by the Institute of High Energy Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, which has now entered trial operation.

This marked China's entry into the 4.0 era of synchrotron radiation light sources. Pan Weimin, director of the project, described the facility as "an extremely bright high-energy light that illuminates the microscopic world and solves major scientific challenges".

The HEPS, known as a "super magnifying glass" and a giant "X-ray machine", is Asia's first fourth-generation high-energy synchrotron radiation light source. According to the institute, the facility is expected to support at least 90 high-performance beamlines, with 14 user beamlines and one test beamline already constructed in the first phase.

Upon completion, it will enable researchers to explore microstructures and their formation and evolution processes in unprecedented detail.

Another significant achievement was the FlagOS 2.0, an open-source intelligent computing software system that supports over 20 mainstream AI chips, launched by the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence.

The project is expected to serve as a key foundation for China's AI basic software, supporting the large-scale application of domestic computing power and enabling independent and controllable development of the industry.

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