Dahua_Technology_Showcases_AI_powered_ITS_solutions_at_Intertraffic_2026

AMSTERDAM, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, returned to Intertraffic Amsterdam 2026 with its latest intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to enhance road safety, streamline traffic management, and support sustainable urban mobility.

At the event, Mr. Wang Jun, General Manager of ITS Product R&D at Dahua Technology, delivered a keynote speech titled "AI Empowering a Smarter, Safer, and Sustainable Traffic." According to Wang, AI and large-scale models are enabling traffic management to evolve from passive monitoring toward more proactive and predictive operations, helping cities optimize road resources, improve road safety, and enhance travel efficiency for citizens. He emphasized how Dahua leverages advanced AIoT technologies and large‑scale AI models to address key urban traffic challenges — from congestion and accidents to enforcement and traveler experience.

Central to Dahua's ITS offerings is the Xinghan Large‑Scale AI Model 2.0, which integrates the V‑Series (vision‑centric), M‑Series (multimodal fusion), and L‑Series (language understanding). This powerful AI engine fuses real‑time video, traffic and regulatory data into a smart loop of perception, analysis, decision, and control, enabling automated incident detection, optimized signal control, accurate enforcement, and reduced false alarms, thus elevating both efficiency and safety across complex road environments.

Dahua also showcased enhanced Radar & Video Fusion (VRF2.0) technology, which strengthens accuracy and continuity in challenging scenarios by combining radar and visual data to overcome occlusion and misidentification issues, while reducing setup time significantly.

Key ITS products on display included:

Bisight X Series Dual ‑ Spectrum Radar ‑ Video Fusion Camera — Monitors driver behavior and roadside conditions, capturing high‑quality evidence for enforcement with modular, all‑weather reliability.

— Monitors driver behavior and roadside conditions, capturing high‑quality evidence for enforcement with modular, all‑weather reliability. Spotter Ultra — An eight‑lane, 24/7 detection system for speeding and traffic violations with a complete evidence chain, ideal for complex intersections.

— An eight‑lane, 24/7 detection system for speeding and traffic violations with a complete evidence chain, ideal for complex intersections. iPatrol Smart Light Bar — Converts enforcement vehicles into mobile AI hubs, integrating 360° monitoring and intelligent detection for dynamic roadside enforcement.

Beyond safety enforcement, Dahua presented solutions to enhance traffic efficiency and travel experience:

Smart Traffic Signal Control , which uses AI fusion of video and radar to adapt signals dynamically, easing congestion and reducing delays.

, which uses AI fusion of video and radar to adapt signals dynamically, easing congestion and reducing delays. Smart Highway Systems , integrating weight‑in‑motion, VMS alerts, and AI incident detection to improve flow and safety over long distances.

, integrating weight‑in‑motion, VMS alerts, and AI incident detection to improve flow and safety over long distances. Smart Parking Solutions, built around Dahua's ANPR cameras and unified platform to streamline parking operations and expand ecosystem service capabilities.

Dahua also shared insights on global ITS deployments and sustainable urban development, highlighting successful projects such as the Second Penang Bridge Smart AI Traffic Management System in Malaysia and the first smart signal network in San Francisco de Campeche, Mexico, demonstrating measurable improvements in monitoring, enforcement, and congestion relief.

In addition, the exhibition also showcased Dahua's intelligent EV charging solutions, highlighting the company's ongoing efforts to support greener and more sustainable transportation ecosystems.

Through continuous innovation in AIoT technologies and collaboration with global partners, Dahua remains committed to advancing ITS innovations and helping cities build safer, more efficient, and more sustainable mobility systems worldwide.

Visit https://www.dahuasecurity.com/ to learn more.

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