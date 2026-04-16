GAC Drives Global Growth at the 139th Canton Fair with Three Globalization Strategies

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, 2026, under the theme of "WHERE CRAFT MEETS TECHNOLOGY," GAC showcased three flagship models: the AION i60, S7, and M8 at the 139th Canton Fair. As the only automotive brand featured at the Canton Fair Cuisine Festival, GAC also displayed the AION UT and AION i60 at the festival venue, seamlessly integrating Cantonese culinary culture with top-tier football sports elements. Through "Technology Globalization, Ecosystem Globalization, and Culture Globalization," GAC presented its new vision under the One GAC 2.0 strategy to global buyers.

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On the opening day, the booth welcomed multiple batches of professional buyers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and other regions, with active negotiations for potential orders. The AION i60, S7, and M8 collectively demonstrated GAC's latest advancements in intelligent driving, EV core technologies, and luxury cockpits, reinforcing the brand image of "High-Quality, High-Tech, and Reliable" for global customers.

The DC ultra‑fast charging pile and smart home charging station were showcased on-site. A small camping setup with a coffee corner was also created, allowing buyers to experience the closed loop of "vehicle + energy + lifestyle" via V2L (vehicle‑to‑load) external discharge. Many European buyers expressed strong interest in GAC's energy integration capabilities, recognizing it as a differentiated competitive edge for Chinese brands going global.

In the Cuisine Festival's core area, the AION UT and AION i60 served as mobile lifestyle carriers. Football elements were also incorporated, creating a relaxed "food + sports" atmosphere. In line with GAC's recent partnerships with major overseas football clubs in Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, and other regions, GAC integrated this sporting passion into the on-site experience. Buyers could get a close-up experience of the spacious design and lifestyle versatility of GAC models.

Going forward, GAC will continue to follow the One GAC 2.0 strategy, deepen localized operations, and accelerate the journey from "going global" to "integrating globally", letting the world see and witness the innovative vitality and human warmth of Chinese automobiles, as well as GAC's brand image as "High-Quality, High-Tech, and Reliable".

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