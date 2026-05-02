GAC's overseas export volume breaks through to new highs, surging 133.9% year-on-year from January to April, as its global expansion journey enters the fast lane

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02 May, 2026, 19:43 IST

GUANGZHOU, China, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on strong overseas sales with 86% YoY growth in Q1, GAC has further accelerated its global expansion. From January to April, the company exported 70,474 vehicles, a 133.9% YoY increase. Guided by the "One GAC 2.0" strategy, GAC is advancing toward its annual target of 250,000 export units, with a stretch goal of 300,000.

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As GAC's global strategic flagship, the AION UT continues to excel. In the pure electric hatchback segment, it ranks first in Hong Kong SAR, Colombia, Uruguay, and Singapore; second in Indonesia; and third in Thailand and Mexico. In Australia, the AION UT secured over 600 orders within its first pre-sales month.

Robust Regional Growth and Breakthroughs in Benchmark Markets

In Asia-Pacific, GAC secured 6,287 orders at the Bangkok International Motor Show. Monthly sales in Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia, and Indonesia surged by 503%, 900%, and 338%, respectively, while the AION UT officially launched in Australia. In Europe, the model debuted in Milan and commenced localized production with Magna in Austria, marking a critical step for GAC's "In Europe, for Europe" commitment. In Israel, AION entered the top 10 for EV sales just six months post-launch. Across the Americas, sales in Uruguay and Colombia skyrocketed by 775% and 1,007%. Concurrently, GAC continues expanding its sports marketing footprint by sponsoring top football clubs like Brazil's Flamengo and Bolivia's Oriente Petrolero.

Global Strategy Upgrade and Accelerated Eco-Expansion

At the 139th Canton Fair, GAC secured letters of intent for over 900 vehicles (approx. $10 million export value), demonstrating the strength of its "Technology + Ecosystem" model. The 2026 GAC International Partner Conference gathered 700 dealers from 87 countries, reinforcing the international sales network. At Auto China, GAC unveiled its 2030 Strategic Plan, aiming to enter 120 countries and establish over 2,000 overseas touchpoints. Leveraging a full-powertrain product matrix across its GAC, AION, and HYPTEC brands, the company targets one million annual overseas sales.

Transitioning from product exportation to deep-rooted global ecological integration, GAC is rapidly accelerating its journey toward the one-million-unit international milestone.

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