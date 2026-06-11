TAIPEI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, showcased the AORUS GeForce RTX™ 50 Series AI BOX powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, delivering desktop-class performance for ultrabook laptops at COMPUTEX 2026. Designed to bring game-changing capabilities, the lineup includes the flagship AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5090 AI BOX and the compact AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5060 Ti AI BOX, catering to gamers, creators, and AI explorers. Complementing the hardware, the AI BOX GPU Selector software further enhances flexibility by simplifying workload distribution for optimized performance.

GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX™ 50 Series AI BOX Brings Desktop-Class Computing Power and Accessible AI Ecosystem to Ultrabook Laptops

The flagship AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5090 AI BOX delivers over 3,000 AI TOPS of FP4 computing power with 32GB VRAM, supporting large language models, generative AI, inference, and demanding creative workloads. Meanwhile, the compact AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5060 Ti AI BOX offers an accessible solution for ultrabooks with a lightweight design. It enables 1080p to 2K gaming, smooth local image generation, 3D rendering, and everyday AI tasks with 16GB VRAM.

Complementing the hardware computing power is the exclusive GPU selector software that provides intuitive control over multi-GPU setups. It enables users to assign tasks between the laptop's built-in GPU and the AI BOX for computing efficiency. By simplifying multi-GPU setups and ensuring efficient resource allocation, GPU Selector enhances overall system performance and user experience.

To ensure stable performance under heavy workloads, both AI BOX models are equipped with advanced cooling solutions. The AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5090 AI BOX features the WATERFORCE all-in-one liquid cooling system, integrating a 240mm aluminum radiator and dual 120mm fans for efficient heat dissipation. The AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5060 Ti AI BOX adopts the WINDFORCE cooling system, combining the patented Hawk Fan design with server-grade thermal conductive gel to maintain long-term stability and low-noise operation.

Both AI BOXes support Thunderbolt™ 5 connectivity, along with Ethernet, USB expansion, and four-display outputs, transforming laptops into powerful AI workstations or high-performance gaming platforms. Leveraging scalable performance and versatile connectivity, the AORUS GeForce RTX™ 50 Series AI BOX redefines portable computing and makes AI more accessible through the GIGABYTE AI Ecosystem. For more product information, please visit the official GIGABYTE website.

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