Huawei Launches AI Education Center (AIEC) Solution

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei hosted a summit titled "Education + AI, Embracing an Intelligent Future." At the summit, Huawei, in collaboration with industry customers and partners, launched the AIEC Solution for basic education. This initiative aims to accelerate the popularization and development of general AI education.

Launch of the AIEC Solution by Huawei

At the event, Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of the Global Public Sector BU, stated that the core of future AI education is to achieve "the lowest threshold and the widest coverage." As a "technology enabler" and "ecosystem builder" in the journey of digital and intelligent education, Huawei collaborates with customers and partners to create innovative, scenario-based solutions for the AI education sector. Among these, the AIEC Solution for basic education accelerates the popularization of general AI education in primary and secondary schools, opening the door to the future world of technology for every student.

Built upon a foundation of hardware computing infrastructure, model services, application platforms, and an AI teaching and laboratory management system, Huawei's AIEC Solution provides systematic general AI education, experimental applications, and curriculum resources for students of all ages in basic education. This equips students with core competencies for the future society, laying a solid talent foundation for national technological innovation and industrial upgrading.

Currently, the solution has been implemented in Zhejiang Province, China. In collaboration with partners such as CourseGrading, Huawei provides a general AI education platform for 500+ primary and secondary schools. The platform is equipped with AI computing power, open-source large models, 10+ hands-on AI practice projects, and 50+ experimental tools and applications. It is expected to cover one million students in the future.

At the event, Huawei launched the global demonstration project of its AI Education Platform (AIEC) solution in collaboration with Pui Kiu Middle School. The event showcased practical applications of artificial intelligence technology in secondary education. This initiative advances innovative AI applications in education, providing replicable and scalable practical models for digital transformation globally.

Huawei's AIEC Solution represents a significant milestone in the synergy between Education and AI. Moving forward, Huawei will continue to act as a technological bridge, fostering an open ecosystem with global partners, striving to spark the potential within every child and co-create a future where education equity and technological progress go hand in hand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927726/Launch_AIEC_Solution_Huawei.jpg