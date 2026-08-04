Jo Malone London Launches Sea Salt & Bergamot, the 'scent of a new adventure'

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Jo Malone London

04 Aug, 2026, 14:30 IST

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunge into the exhilarating surf of the Celtic Sea. Immersed in the wild waters, every wave carries a fresh minerality. Joining a burst of bergamot, driftwood accord anchors this sea salt-fresh scent. Experience the untamed beauty of the British coast.

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Jo Malone London Sea Salt & Bergamot Hero Campaign Video
Jo Malone London Sea Salt & Bergamot Hero Campaign Video

Introducing Sea Salt & Bergamot, the new fresh and woody cologne by Jo Malone London. In the same boat as Wood Sage & Sea Salt, it builds on the brand's selection of sea salt-fresh scents inspired by the British coast. While Wood Sage & Sea Salt is set on the windswept shore, Sea Salt & Bergamot is immersed in the wild waters. Customers are invited to discover the stimulating new cologne and explore the edit in-store and online.

Perfumer: Mathilde Bijaoui
Top: Bergamot
Heart: Sea Salt
Base: Driftwood

Sea Salt & Bergamot Cologne will be available online at jomalone.co.uk and in Jo Malone London stores from August 2026. Follow Jo Malone London on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest: @JoMaloneLondon #JoMaloneLondon #ScentsOfBritain

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