Jo Malone London Launches Sea Salt & Bergamot, the 'scent of a new adventure'

News provided by

Jo Malone London

Aug 04, 2026, 05:00 ET

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunge into the exhilarating surf of the Celtic Sea. Immersed in the wild waters, every wave carries a fresh minerality. Joining a burst of bergamot, driftwood accord anchors this sea salt-fresh scent. Experience the untamed beauty of the British coast.

Continue Reading
Jo Malone London Sea Salt & Bergamot Hero Campaign Video
Jo Malone London Sea Salt & Bergamot Hero Campaign Video

Introducing Sea Salt & Bergamot, the new fresh and woody cologne by Jo Malone London. In the same boat as Wood Sage & Sea Salt, it builds on the brand's selection of sea salt-fresh scents inspired by the British coast. While Wood Sage & Sea Salt is set on the windswept shore, Sea Salt & Bergamot is immersed in the wild waters. Customers are invited to discover the stimulating new cologne and explore the edit in-store and online.

Perfumer: Mathilde Bijaoui
Top: Bergamot
Heart: Sea Salt
Base: Driftwood

Sea Salt & Bergamot Cologne will be available online at jomalone.co.uk and in Jo Malone London stores from August 2026. Follow Jo Malone London on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest: @JoMaloneLondon #JoMaloneLondon #ScentsOfBritain

SOURCE Jo Malone London

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Jo Malone London lanza Sea Salt & Bergamot, el 'aroma de una nueva aventura'

Jo Malone London lanza Sea Salt & Bergamot, el 'aroma de una nueva aventura'

Sumérjase en las estimulantes olas del Mar Céltico. Inmerso en sus aguas bravas, cada ola desprende una fresca mineralidad. Un toque de bergamota y...
Jo Malone London Launches Sea Salt & Bergamot, the 'scent of a new adventure'

Jo Malone London Launches Sea Salt & Bergamot, the 'scent of a new adventure'

Plunge into the exhilarating surf of the Celtic Sea. Immersed in the wild waters, every wave carries a fresh minerality. Joining a burst of bergamot, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Household Products

Household Products

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics