Nexters appoints Aghanim as global DTC enablement partner

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aghanim, an integrated commerce, liveops automation, community engagement, and payments platform for video game studios, today announced a strategic partnership with Nexters Global (Nexters) within its mobile game business. Nexters is a game developer known for operating globally successful live-service games through disciplined liveops execution and long-term player engagement, part of GDEV Holding - the Nasdaq-listed gaming and entertainment company headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

Through this partnership, Nexters will expand its mobile games' direct-to-consumer (DTC) presence across key markets worldwide, providing the infrastructure needed to build stronger player relationships, optimize monetization performance, and unlock long-term growth beyond traditional platform ecosystems.

Aghanim will support DTC commerce across all international card networks and preferred local payment methods, alongside web-based game hubs and AI-powered liveops personalization tools within Nexters' DTC channel.

Together, these capabilities create a scalable operating layer for DTC commerce, player engagement, and long-term monetization, positioning direct-to-consumer as a core growth channel designed to create seamless player experiences, strengthen ownership, and unlock greater value across global markets.

"Aghanim's superior product, professional team, and unparalleled expertise at the intersection of fintech and video games have already opened new horizons for our growth efforts," said Anton Reinhold, CEO of Nexters.

"We are thrilled to collaborate closely with Nexters, one of the global leaders in the gaming industry. By leveraging Aghanim's DTC commerce infrastructure to tackle challenges such as global payments, web-based engagement, retention, liveops, and fraud prevention, Nexters expands its ability to capture more value across its DTC operations, driving greater monetization efficiency and stronger margins," said Constantin Andry, Co-CEO of Aghanim.

About Nexters Global

Nexters Global is a game development studio under GDEV, known for operating globally successful video games through disciplined liveops execution and long-term player engagement. In 2024, Nexters Global generated $403.6 million in revenue, underscoring its strong financial track record and continued contribution to GDEV's broader games portfolio.

About Aghanim

Aghanim is an integrated commerce, liveops automation, community engagement, and payments platform for video games. Aghanim helps studios expand their games to the direct-to-consumer web by launching browser-based game hubs, monetizing players through AI-powered personalized offers, running hundreds of programmatic liveops experiments, and enabling seamless global payments through high-performing, secure, compliant, and fraud-resilient multinational infrastructure.

Founded in California, USA, by Harvard alumni and former C-level executives with over 40 years of combined experience at the intersection of fintech and gaming, the team is redefining how video games are distributed and monetized.

For more information about Aghanim, visit: https://aghanim.com/

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