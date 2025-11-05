Peking University Symposium Puts China's Wartime History in a Global Perspective

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Close to 100 distinguished scholars gathered at Peking University on November 2 and 3 for an international academic symposium exploring the history of Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and Taiwan's restoration to China from a global perspective.

The symposium brought together scholars from the Chinese mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, as well as countries such as the United States, Britain and Japan. It aimed to foster a broader academic perspective and deeper dialogue to rediscover the global significance and contemporary value of China's war of resistance.

The opening ceremony featured keynote speakers from prominent institutions. They included Zhang Baijia, Research Fellow at the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China Central Committee; Lu Fang-sang, Research Fellow at the Institute of Modern History of Academia Sinica in Taiwan; Hans van de Ven, Visiting Chair Professor at the Department of History, Peking University, Professor of Modern Chinese History, University of Cambridge, and Fellow of the British Academy; Liu Wei-kai, Professor of history at Chengchi University in Taipei; and Weili Ye, Professor of History at University of Massachusetts Boston.

This symposium comprised 20 parallel panel sessions and one roundtable discussion, giving participants a valuable opportunity to focus on topics pertaining to various aspects of the wartime history. The international and diversified nature of this symposium allowed an in-depth discussion that transcended borders and disciplines, recontextualizing this period of history from multiple perspectives.

Areas of discussion included economics and finance, military affairs, international relations, international cooperation, international aid and communication, academia and culture, ideologies, law and society, individual experiences, etc.

Through in-depth academic exchanges and keynote speeches, this symposium has contributed to the development of a more authentic, balanced and multidimensional narrative of China's war of resistance. It has also provided an opportunity for compatriots on both sides of Taiwan Strait to have an in-person dialogue, so as to strengthen unity and to jointly advance the great cause of national reunification.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War as well as Taiwan's restoration to China.

Through this symposium, Peking University aims to build consensus and enrich knowledge regarding to historical facts, and to strengthen cohesion across the Taiwan Strait.

