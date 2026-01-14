Savaya Group Announces Zumana, a New Beachfront Destination on Bali's Iconic Kuta Beach

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Savaya Group, in partnership with PT Kharisma Anugrah Jawara Abadi (KAJA Group), a prominent Indonesian hospitality developer today unveiled Zumana, a new beachfront hospitality destination set along the iconic shoreline of Kuta Beach.

Zumana Beach Club - Bali, Indonesia

Conceived as an immersive exploration of modern society, Zumana is a living environment where human behavior, ritual, and self-expression are observed, amplified, and celebrated. Framed by Bali's legendary sunsets, the experience unfolds through music, architecture, and collective gathering, blurring the boundaries between spectator and participant.

Situated on one of Bali's most historically significant coastlines, Zumana reintroduces Kuta as a contemporary hospitality destination, offering a renewed perspective on an area that once defined the island's global appeal.

Designed by the internationally acclaimed Rockwell Group, the 35,000-square-foot venue integrates a beachfront daylife experience with a 200-seat restaurant, allowing guests to transition seamlessly from sun-led afternoons into elevated dining and nightlife as day turns to night.

Alex Cordova, CEO of Savaya Group, said:

"Building on the global success of Savaya, this project underscores our long-term commitment to Bali as a destination with both a distinct identity and global relevance. We are focused on developing concepts that originate here, resonate internationally, and contribute meaningfully to the island's enduring appeal. At its core, our work is about creating experiences that stay with guests long after they leave."

Nadia Tjahyadikarta, Managing Director of KAJA Group, added:

"As an Indonesian-founded group, we continue to grow our portfolio through a balance of global partnerships and original concepts. This project represents the latter, a destination conceived from the ground up to express a distinct point of view. In collaboration with Savaya Group, we are proud to introduce a beachfront experience that sets a new benchmark for Indonesia and Southeast Asia."

Zumana is scheduled to open in 2026 on Kuta Beach, further strengthening Bali's position as a leading global destination for lifestyle, culture, and hospitality.

www.ZumanaBali.com

About Savaya Group

Savaya Group is a hospitality company developing and operating restaurant, nightlife, wellness, and lifestyle destinations across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Its portfolio includes Savaya Bali, Desa Kitsuné, and Ina Ré, with projects recognized globally for experiential hospitality.

About KAJA GROUP

KAJA Group (PT Kharisma Anugrah Jawara Abadi) is an Indonesian hospitality and lifestyle developer founded in 2016, focused on design-led concepts and premium guest experiences.

