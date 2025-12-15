TM Forum Releases Core Network High-Reliability AN Solution Package, Leading a New Paradigm of Autonomous Networks

BANGKOK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Innovate Asia Autonomous Networks (AN) Masterclass held recently, Huawei core network solution expert Michael Wang, invited by TM Forum (TMF), attended the release of the Core Network Fault Management AN Solution Package. Focused on high-stability key features, the solution package integrates TM Forum's IG1500 standards to deliver reusable autonomous network templates, signaling the beginning of commercial replication for the high-stability core network solution package.

Building the Cornerstone of Core Network Stability Across Seven Dimensions

Core Network Fault Management AN Solution Package Case

The solution package addresses seven dimensions of core network stability assurance: high-stability deployment architecture, control plane disaster recovery (DR), user plane DR, infrastructure DR, anti-signaling surge capability, risk prediction, and service degradation recovery. Based on the Management Data Analytics Function (MDAF) defined in 3GPP TS 28.104, the solution package provides a systematic, end-to-end resilience network framework. Leveraging digital twin technology, it enables closed-loop management from risk prediction to automated optimization, significantly enhancing the network's ability to withstand extreme scenarios such as signaling storms.

A key innovation lies in signaling storm risk assessment. Through digital twin modeling, the solution package constructs a virtual network environment to predict risks and implement proactive defenses. Before a signaling storm occurs, it collects traffic statistics, node connection data, and device timing configurations, and then uses a simulation engine to generate impact models. This process allows precise evaluation of network capacity and delivers optimization recommendations, helping operators eliminate potential faults in advance.

Standardization Accelerates Industry Adoption

This AN Solution Package strictly adheres to TM Forum's IG1500 standards and integrates seamlessly with existing systems via standardized APIs. In his speech, Michael Wang highlighted that the solution package provides a standardized technical implementation template and further demonstrates its feasibility in core network stability assurance scenarios via the Catalyst project. He then cited the optimization practices of an operator in infrastructure disaster recovery. Key processes include precise identification of VIP users, rapid determination of recoverable paths, and swift generation of recovery solutions. The objective is to reduce the network recovery time for VIP users from 30 minutes to 1 minute, while maintaining a 30-minute recovery time for common users. By applying differentiated service assurance policies, this solution enhances the network experience of high-value users and effectively mitigates economic losses caused by VIP user churn.

With the release of the AN Solution Package, core network stability assurance is now officially incorporated into TM Forum's standard scenarios. Huawei's replicable and scalable paradigm for high-stability network construction equips operators with a powerful tool to enhance resilience, while also providing critical support for network evaluation monetization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845400/image.jpg