0.09% Biblically Responsible ETF Outperforms S&P 500 Index in Two Years Since Launch

BOISE, Idaho, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of Christian ETFs (as of 12/31/2025), celebrates the 2nd anniversary of the groundbreaking Inspire 500 ETF (NYSE: PTL), a low-cost large cap faith-based ETF designed to serve as a core U.S. equity holding for biblically responsible investors.

Since launching on March 25, 2024, PTL has continued to gain momentum among advisors and investors seeking low-cost, values-aligned exposure to U.S. large cap equities.

Since launching on March 25, 2024, PTL has continued to gain momentum among advisors and investors seeking low-cost, values-aligned exposure to U.S. large cap equities.

As of March 25, 2026, PTL has grown to $679.5 million in assets under management, reflecting continued investor demand for faith-based investing solutions that combine biblical alignment with institutional-quality portfolio construction.

Total return for the period 3/25/24 through 3/25/26

Inspire 500 (PTL) 30.55 % S&P 500 Index (SPX) 29.95 %

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For the most recent month-end performance and standardized performances, please call (877) 658-9473 or visit the Fund's website at www.inspireetf.com/ptl.

"PTL was built to give faith-based investors a true core large-cap solution—one that doesn't force them to choose between biblical values, cost efficiency, and disciplined index exposure," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "Reaching this two-year milestone with nearly $680 million in AUM and strong benchmark-relative performance reinforces the growing demand for biblically responsible investing at scale."

About the Inspire 500 ETF (NYSE: PTL)

PTL was launched on March 25, 2024, and is constructed to be a core holding for equity portfolio allocations, providing exposure to 500 of the largest United States companies by market capitalization that meet Inspire's biblical values criteria through the Inspire Impact Score methodology.

With an expense ratio of 0.09%, a passive market cap-weighted structure, and exposure designed to align with the Inspire 500 Index, PTL seeks to provide efficient, low-cost equity exposure for faith-based investors.

Visit www.inspireetf.com/ptl to learn more.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of Christian ETFs (as of 12/31/2025), offering a full suite of biblically responsible investment solutions for financial advisors, institutions, and individual investors. Through its proprietary Inspire Impact Score™ methodology, Inspire seeks to identify companies aligned with biblical values while avoiding exposure to companies engaged in activities inconsistent with those principles.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine nine times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three of those times. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" four times and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America six years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Ministries supported by the Give50 Program include Lifewise Academy, PreBorn!, World Help, and International Justice Mission (IJM).

Disclaimers

Advisory services are offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice and are provided for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement of any particular security, strategy, or investment product. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Inspire Investing, LLC serves as the investment adviser to certain proprietary ETFs used in Inspire portfolios. Inspire receives management fees from these ETFs, creating a potential conflict of interest. Inspire seeks to mitigate this conflict through policies and procedures that ensure recommendations are made in clients' best interests and consistent with their unique goals and risk profiles. Additional details can be found in Inspire's Form ADV Part 2A.

Information and data referenced in this article may be obtained from third-party sources believed to be reliable but Inspire makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

This content is provided for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered personalized investment advice. Inspire does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. Please consult your own advisor regarding your specific situation.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses.

Before investing, carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473, or visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated. Copyright © 2026 Inspire. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Inspire Investing