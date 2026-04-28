Inspire Investing Announces Lower Expense Ratios on 5 Faith-Based ETFs

BOISE, Idaho, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of Christian ETFs, reported expense ratio reductions on five of its exchange traded funds. These reductions range from 2.7% to 7.6% for an overall average decrease of 5.3%. This reduction in fees is due primarily to growth of these funds that cover a broad range of investment solutions, from global and U.S. equity to fixed income and tactical strategies.

Inspire Investing, the world’s largest provider of Christian ETFs, reported expense ratio reductions on five of its exchange traded funds. These reductions range from 2.7% to 7.6% for an overall average decrease of 5.3%. This reduction in fees is due primarily to growth of these funds that cover a broad range of investment solutions, from global and U.S. equity to fixed income and tactical strategies.

Lower expense ratios allow for greater investor return potential as the total annual operating cost of the fund shrinks in relation to asset growth. The firm's lineup of ETFs grew by 69% in new assets during 2025.

"Seeing this kind of growth in our ETFs enables us to pass on the savings to our shareholders," says Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "We are thrilled to offer even lower cost, biblically responsible ETF options."

Fund Name Ticker Previous Operating Expense Ratio (Gross) New Operating Expense Ratio (Gross) Expense Reduction (%) Inspire Small Mid Cap ETF ISMD 0.57 % 0.53 % 7.0 % Inspire Corporate Bond ETF IBD 0.43 % 0.41 % 4.7 % Inspire Capital Appreciation ETF RISN 0.74 % 0.72 % 2.7 % Inspire International ETF WWJD 0.66 % 0.61 % 7.6 % Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF FDLS 0.69 % 0.66 % 4.3 %

Visit www.inspireetf.com to learn more.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of Christian ETFs (as of 12/31/2025), offering a full suite of biblically responsible investment solutions for financial advisors, institutions, and individual investors. Through its proprietary Inspire Impact Score™ methodology, Inspire seeks to identify companies aligned with biblical values while avoiding exposure to companies engaged in activities inconsistent with those principles.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine nine times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three of those times. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" four times and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America six years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Ministries supported by the Give50 Program include Lifewise Academy, PreBorn!, World Help, and International Justice Mission (IJM).

Disclaimers

Advisory services are offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice and are provided for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement of any particular security, strategy, or investment product. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. All performance figures referenced herein are historical and may not reflect current or future market conditions. Actual investor outcomes may vary. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives or avoid losses.

Inspire Investing, LLC serves as the investment adviser to certain proprietary ETFs used in Inspire portfolios. Inspire receives management fees from these ETFs, creating a potential conflict of interest. Inspire seeks to mitigate this conflict through policies and procedures that ensure recommendations are made in clients' best interests and consistent with their unique goals and risk profiles. Additional details can be found in Inspire's Form ADV Part 2A.

Information and data referenced in this article may be obtained from third-party sources believed to be reliable but Inspire makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

This content is provided for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered personalized investment advice. Inspire does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. Please consult your own advisor regarding your specific situation.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses.

Before investing, carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473, or visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated. Copyright © 2026 Inspire. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Inspire Investing