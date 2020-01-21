1,000+ Attendees Expected at Pennsylvania School Choice Coalition Rally

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National School Choice Week, several hundred school choice supporters will gather for an indoor rally at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The rally will feature parent and student speakers and student performances from a wide variety of schools, including Executive Education Academy Charter School, Gillingham Charter School, Circle of Seasons Charter School, Renaissance Academy Charter School, Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, PA Virtual, Agora, PA Cyber, Commonwealth Charter Academy, Lehigh Valley Academy.

The celebration will take place at the Executive Education Academy Charter School, located at 555 Union Blvd.

This rally is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"For decades in Pennsylvania, parents have had some ability to decide where, when and how their children will receive their education," said Ana Meyers, executive director of Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools. "As we gather to celebrate National School Choice Week this year, we should ensure that the great debate in education focuses not on one preferred model over another – whether traditional public, public charter, private, or home school. Instead, we should identify the model that works best for each child."

This event is organized by the Pennsylvania School Choice Coalition, including Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, REACH, ExcelinEd, Excellent Schools PA, Commonwealth Foundation, and Americans for Prosperity.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

