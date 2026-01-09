IN TWO WEEKS: Rhode Island School Fair to Spotlight Local Education Options

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across Providence can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 24–all in one room. The Providence School fair starts at 10:00 AM at the Crowne Plaza, and more than 30 public, charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by Rhode Island Families for School Choice in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. The event will take place from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 24 in the Grand Ballroom of the Crowne Plaza (801 Greenwich Ave, Warwick, RI 02886). In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, and complimentary snacks.

"The most exciting thing about the School Choice Fair is the combination of different types of schools and the necessary resources coming together under one roof," said Niyoka Powell, Coalition Chair of Rhode Island Families for School Choice. "This form of community engagement helps families decide the value of the schools we invest in for our children and to celebrate choice."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit https://schoolchoiceweek.com/events/rhode-island-all-schools-fair/

