IN TWO WEEKS: Columbia School Fair to Highlight Education Options Across South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across Columbia can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 24–all in one room. The Columbia School fair starts at 11:00 am at the Brookland Baptist Church and more than 50 public, charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by the South Carolina-based Palmetto Promise Institute in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 24 at Brookland Baptist Church, located at 1066 Sunset Blvd West Columbia, SC 29169.

In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, and complimentary snacks.

"With South Carolina's new Education Scholarship Trust Fund program, Palmetto State parents have more options in their children's education than ever before," Wendy Damron, President & CEO of Palmetto Promise Institute. "Our school fair for parents in the greater Columbia and Lexington communities helps families explore what options are available and find the school that best fits their individual child's needs."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/columbia-school-fair

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

