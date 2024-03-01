1,000 Dream Fund Kicks Off Women's History Month Celebration with Twitch Charity Fundraiser in Partnership with Twitch Women's Unity Guild

The Seventh Annual 'Streams for Dreams' (#StreamsForDreams) Event Will Raise Funds for the BroadcastHER Grant Program Established to Advance Women Streamers

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to fueling the career goals and dreams of talented young women in need, is excited to announce the seventh year of its Streams for Dreams (#StreamsForDreams) Twitch Charity event, taking place on Twitch.tv from March 1 - March 3, in honor of Women's History Month.

For the first time ever, 1DF is partnering with the Twitch Women's Unity Guild (TWG) whose members will be fundraising. Together, the partners aim to raise $20,000 during the fundraiser with all proceeds going to the 1DF BroadcasterHER Grant Program , which annually awards up to $1,500 to up-and-coming content creators for critical expenses that help them reach their dreams like hardware upgrades, equipment, or travel to conventions like TwitchCon. In honor of the partnership, 1DF is committing 50% of all funds raised during this time to TWG members to help them attend TwitchCon 2024 .

"This is one of the most exciting brand partnerships I've seen to date!" says TWG leader @ChelseaBytes . "I'm ready to see what dreams are made along with 1DF and Twitch Unity Guilds. We are so proud to help support our fellow streamers and help them along their creative journey."

While women represent nearly 50% of gamers and are rising in influence in the content creation and esports industry, they still face hurdles including gender gaps in salaries and prize earnings and a lack of financial support to fund their creative projects as well as opportunities to advance in the workplace. To address these challenges, the BroadcastHER Grant Program was specifically created for women and femmes who are content creators. Since its launch in 2019, close to $500,000 has been granted out by 1DF to talented creators across the globe.

"It only made sense for the Twitch Women's Guild and 1,000 Dreams Fund to come together for this groundbreaking event," says TWG leader @CocoConfession . "We share the same values and goals, which is to uplift and amplify femme voices in the content creation space and help them thrive in traditionally male-dominated spaces."

Twitch Women's Unity content creators taking part in the Streams for Dreams 2024 Fundraiser include: Hockeyjetty , Naytastic , TisSarahBarah , amisometimes , KiindaLiinda , iamAlikat , Thee_RoyalTay , analog_amber , JenIsOnline , NurseHuckleberry , WadeLady , PopNoTarts , Velvetasmr , Moohoodles , OoeyGooee , Cheesecake_EXE .

"I want to raise awareness about the impact that fundraising for this endeavor can have on the dreams of talented young women seeking their big break, with the ultimate goal of paving the way for a more diverse and equitable future," says TWG member @TheMayhemMermaid , who will be participating in the Streams for Dreams fundraiser.

In keeping with its mission, 1DF designed the BroadcastHER Initiative , which features several programs that serve women in gaming and esports in addition to the BroadcastHER Grant Program, to help accelerate the success of underserved women in gaming and esports.

"Our collaboration with the Twitch Women's Unity Guild on our Streams for Dreams fundraiser event opens doors to give back to the creator and streaming community like no other," 1DF BroadcastHER Initiative project manager Kayla Cooper says.

To learn more about the Streams for Dreams 2024 Fundraiser, visit https://tiltify.com/1000dreamsfund/streams-for-dreams-2024 .

To learn more about 1DF's BroadcasterHER Initiative, visit

https://1000dreamsfund.org/programs/broadcasther-initiative/ .

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $900,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About Twitch Women's Guild

The Twitch Unity Guilds program is a Twitch sponsored and funded initiative with the purpose of creating safe spaces for marginalized creators on the platform. With a focus on networking, collaboration, and celebration, the Twitch Women's Guild supports femme content creators in getting access to resources and opportunities to support their professional and personal growth. To learn more about the Twitch Women's Guild, visit https://www.twitch.tv/team/womensguild

