1,000 Dreams Fund and Colgate-Palmolive Announce 2025 Colgate-Palmolive Scholars

Nine Emerging Leaders Awarded Scholarships and Mentorship to Advance Careers in Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting the career goals of talented people in need and empowering the next generation of leaders, is proud to announce the 2025 Colgate-Palmolive Scholars, a cohort of nine outstanding students pursuing careers across the healthcare spectrum. Each scholar has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship along with access to mentorship and career-building support.

Created in partnership with Colgate-Palmolive, the Colgate-Palmolive Scholars Program – now in its second year – is designed to fuel the ambitions of students committed to shaping a healthier future. The program reflects Colgate-Palmolive's purpose to reimagine a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet, while addressing financial barriers that can limit access to critical educational and professional opportunities.

"We are committed to investing in the next generation by creating educational pathways for students and are excited to partner with 1,000 Dreams Fund to support students who are driven to improve health outcomes and strengthen communities," said Dana Bolden, Chief Communications Officer, Colgate-Palmolive. "These innovative scholars help us bring our purpose to life and embody our values of being caring, inclusive and courageous."

The 2025 Colgate-Palmolive Scholars were selected for their academic excellence, demonstrated financial need, and strong alignment with Colgate-Palmolive's core focus areas. Chosen from a highly competitive applicant pool, these outstanding students represent the next generation of leaders pursuing careers across healthcare, science, sustainability, business, and innovation.

"With our Colgate-Palmolive Scholars program, it is about investing in future healthcare leaders whose passion, purpose, and perseverance will create lasting impact," said Christie Garton, Founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "We are incredibly proud to partner with Colgate-Palmolive to support the impressive scholars, and are inspired by the meaningful change they are already working toward."

Through this scholarship, 1,000 Dreams Fund and Colgate-Palmolive are jointly investing in students whose aspirations and values reflect a shared commitment to improving lives, and creating meaningful impact in their communities and industries.

Meet the 2025 Colgate-Palmolive Scholars

Angelease B., Brown University — Aspiring pediatrician dedicated to advancing equitable healthcare access and representation for underserved communities.

— Aspiring pediatrician dedicated to advancing equitable healthcare access and representation for underserved communities. Hyewon J., Baylor University — Future Physician Assistant committed to supporting families with limited access to healthcare services.

— Future Physician Assistant committed to supporting families with limited access to healthcare services. Sarah G., California Institute of Technology and Kaiser Permanente Bernard J Tyson School of Medicine — MD-PhD student pursuing a career as a dermatology physician-scientist with a focus on skin microbiome research.

— MD-PhD student pursuing a career as a dermatology physician-scientist with a focus on skin microbiome research. Alexis D., University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine — Orthodontics student fulfilling a lifelong goal to deliver confident, healthy smiles.

— Orthodontics student fulfilling a lifelong goal to deliver confident, healthy smiles. Perras R., Long Island University, Lewyt College of Veterinary Medicine — Aspiring veterinarian passionate about compassionate care and mentoring future veterinary professionals.

— Aspiring veterinarian passionate about compassionate care and mentoring future veterinary professionals. Ayushi P., Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans — Emerging healthcare scientist researching RNA-based therapies for cardiometabolic diseases affecting millions worldwide.

— Emerging healthcare scientist researching RNA-based therapies for cardiometabolic diseases affecting millions worldwide. Nowshin S., Spelman College — Future dentist focused on delivering compassionate oral healthcare in underserved communities.

— Future dentist focused on delivering compassionate oral healthcare in underserved communities. Shulammite O., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville — Social work student pursuing a career as a medical social worker supporting patients and families.

— Social work student pursuing a career as a medical social worker supporting patients and families. Melissa S., Oregon State University — Aspiring clinical psychologist dedicated to integrating research and practice to improve mental health equity for people with disabilities.

Healthcare is a broad and ever-evolving field, and the Colgate-Palmolive Scholars Program intentionally supports a wide range of disciplines to ensure that no dream is left behind. Together, these scholars represent the future of healthcare – as innovators, advocates, researchers, and compassionate practitioners.

To learn more about the Colgate-Palmolive Scholars Program, visit 1000dreamsfund.org/programs/colgate-palmolive-scholars .

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of women and students in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $1 Million in funding has been granted to students, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, Ajax, Axion, Darlie, elmex, EltaMD, Fabuloso, Filorga, hello, Hill's Prescription Diet, Hill's Science Diet, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, meridol, PCA SKIN, Prime100, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Sorriso, Soupline, Speed Stick, Suavitel and Tom's of Maine. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water and improving children's oral health through our Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached approximately two billion children and their families since 1991. For more information about Colgate-Palmolive and how we make more smiles, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

Media Contact:

1,000 Dreams Fund

[email protected]

SOURCE 1,000 Dreams Fund