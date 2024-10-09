1,000 Dreams Fund and HARMAN's 'New Face of Tech' Scholarship Program Expands Globally for its 8th Year

For the first time, the program invites women globally who are pursuing degrees S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Art, Engineering and Math) fields to apply. Fifty winners will receive a $1,500 scholarship, mentorship and more.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1,000 Dreams Fund, a nonprofit serving talented women in need, is pleased to announce the global expansion of its New Face of Tech Scholarship Program, now in its eighth year.

Powered by HARMAN , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the New Face of Tech Scholarship Program spotlights and financially supports the new face of tech -- women pursuing big dreams in the world of technology and innovation. Interested students are encouraged to apply by taking the New Face of Tech Challenge at this link: https://1000dreamsfund.org/newfaceoftech-2024challenge/ .

Tech and STEM occupations continue to be one of the fastest-growing professional occupations among U.S workers, according to the U.S Department of Labor. Recent research featured by CIO.com indicates women are still underrepresented, underpaid, and often discriminated against in the tech industry. The ratio of women to men in tech roles has declined in the past 35 years, with half of women who go into tech dropping out by the age of 35, according to data from Accenture. HARMAN and 1,000 Dreams Fund hope to reverse these trends for future women leaders in tech.

"For eight years, HARMAN has been honored to partner with 1000 Dreams Fund to empower talented young women pursuing careers in S.T.E.M. through HARMAN Inspired, our global cause initiative. This year, I am honored to expand our reach to include young women from around the globe", said Darrin Shewchuk, SVP Public Affairs & Communications and Chief of Staff to CEO at HARMAN. ''We continue to be in awe of the talented young women who participate in the New Face of Tech Scholarship Program. We are eager to watch this next generation of technology leaders thrive as they continue their education and advance in the careers they pursue."

Starting today, students aspiring to work in tech are invited to show how they are the #NewFaceofTech by snapping a photo and sharing what they hope to achieve as future tech leaders. HARMAN and 1,000 Dreams Fund will provide 50 of these women with $1,500 grants to put toward their inspiring goals, a mentorship session with a HARMAN executive and, for U.S.-based winners, a premium product from HARMAN's JBL product line.

Since its founding in 2016, 1DF has had a goal of providing scholarships that help fund the "extras" or outside-of-the-classroom opportunities like conferences and seminars or textbooks, tech devices and other educational expenses that often go unfunded by traditional scholarship programs.

1,000 Dreams Fund is a major partner of HARMAN's global cause movement, HARMAN Inspired, which is preparing the next generation of technology leaders through experiences in music, technology and community service. Since the launch of the New Face of Tech Scholarship Program, the partners have provided over $200,000 in scholarship funding to women pursuing degrees in fields such as software engineering, mathematics, product development, graphic design and more.

"Our New Face of Tech Scholarship Program has had a big impact on the women we have served over the past 8 years with many of them already becoming leaders in their respective fields," said Christie Garton, Founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "We are inspired by HARMAN's steadfast commitment to helping young women advance their dreams in tech through this program, and are excited to bring this opportunity to eager students around the world for the first time this year."

The New Face of Tech Scholarship Program is accepting applications through November 22, 2024. Students with career aspirations in tech can enter by submitting a photo that demonstrates how they represent the New Face of Tech along with a description of their dream in tech and how they plan to use the grant funding to achieve their goals at this link .

Winners will be selected based on the quality of their submission, including a demonstrated commitment to pursuing a career in tech and clear vision for how winning the New Face Tech Challenge will help to further accelerate progress towards their dream.

To learn more about 1,000 Dreams Fund's New Face of Tech Scholarship Program, visit 1,000 Dreams Fund's website .

ABOUT THE 1,000 DREAMS FUND

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $1 Million in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN ( harman.com ) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

ABOUT HARMAN INSPIRED

HARMAN Inspired ( www.harman.com/inspired ) is HARMAN's global cause movement created to prepare the next generation of technology leaders through unique, immersive and meaningful experiences in music, technology and community service. In collaboration with leading nonprofits around the globe, HARMAN Inspired connects young people to diverse opportunities that motivate them to learn and develop skills and interests in pursuit of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Technology (STEAM). HARMAN focuses its efforts in the 120 communities across 30 countries where our 30,000 employees live and work.

Contact: [email protected]

