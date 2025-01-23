1,000 Dreams Fund Unveils their MentorHER Initiative Coalition for Year 6

Coalition partners, including title sponsor Colgate-Palmolive, are committed to supporting the goal of generating over 1,000 hours of mentorship for students in one year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Mentoring Month this January, 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to fueling the career goals and dreams of talented women in need, announces the Year 6 return of MentorHER , its women's mentoring initiative. Together, with its coalition of partners, they have set a goal of generating over 1,000 hours of mentorship for students in one year.

Celebrating National Mentoring Month, 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to fueling the career goals and dreams of talented women in need, announces the Year 6 return of its women's mentoring initiative, MentorHER with Colgate-Palmolive as its Title Sponsor.

According to 1,000 Dreams Fund's research, 70 percent of American women, ages 18-25, say they have never had a mentor. MentorHER was created to address the need for more mentors for young women by connecting working professionals with underserved students to create mentoring relationships that lead to success in school and beyond. Additionally, the program focuses on high-quality matches by pairing students with professionals who hold positions in industries to which the student aspires to work.

Colgate-Palmolive Company , a founding partner of the program, is returning as the Title Sponsor. As part of its purpose to reimagine a healthier future for all people, the Company will continue to partner with 1DF by enlisting employee mentors to empower women and accelerate their progress into leadership. Additionally, the company will again support the Colgate-Palmolive Scholars Program, which was introduced in 2024. The Colgate-Palmolive Scholars Program supports the next generation of women in healthcare, awarding 9 students with $2,000 microgrants toward extracurricular opportunities and educational costs that help them reach their career goals and dreams.

"We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with 1,000 Dreams Fund and support women and girls through mentorship and scholarship opportunities," said Sally Massey, Chief Human Resources Officer, Colgate-Palmolive. "Our company believes in our purpose to reimagine a healthier future for all and recognizes the important connections between health and education. We are proud to support the education of women pursuing careers in healthcare."

Since its launch in 2019, MentorHER has provided over 1,000 hours of mentorship to students and has received support from leading Fortune 500 companies, including HARMAN (a Samsung Company), as well as small businesses and nonprofit organizations, including the Legal Defense Fund . Throughout the school year, MentorHER offers students a combination of 1:1 virtual mentorship connections, workshops and onsite visits to partner company headquarters. MentorHER's virtual mentorship program pairs individual women in high school, college, graduate school and recent graduates, with professionals and executives for a one-hour, 1:1 high-impact mentorship session.

In February, 1,000 Dreams Fund will be partnering with Siemens Healthineers, a leading healthcare and medical technologies company and MentorHER Coalition partner, on a live MentorHER event. Siemens Healthineers will host the event at their R&D and manufacturing facility in Walpole, MA, for up to 50 college students in the surrounding Boston region. Participating students will have the opportunity to learn from senior level executives at the company, be mentored 1:1 by Siemens Healthineers professionals and receive a tour of the facility. The partners aim to help educate participants on career pathways and employment opportunities in the med tech industry.

"Throughout my career, a few key people made a significant impact, supporting me along my journey to where I am today," said Sharon Bracken, President of Siemens Healthineers Diagnostics. "Mentorship fosters the confidence to pursue bold ambitions and transform lives and that's why we at Siemens Healthineers Diagnostics supports 1,000 Dreams Fund. I'm honored to spend this day with my colleagues, mentoring talented women and fostering the next generation of female leaders. Together with 1,000 Dreams Fund, we empower aspiring women to realize their full potential and make a meaningful impact on the world."

To reach its goal of 1,000 hours of mentorship, 1DF will be adding more partners to the MentorHER Initiative throughout the year as well as encouraging individual professionals to sign up. Professionals at all levels, including the C-Suite, are encouraged to participate.

"Since its launch in 2019, our MentorHER Initiative has generated over 1,000 hours of mentorship for our talented students, creating opportunities and opening doors that were previously inaccessible across a variety of industries," said Christie Garton, founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "With our coalition partners joining us this year, we are thrilled to accelerate our work with a goal of generating over 1,000 hours of mentorship in one year."

Current coalition partners for 2025 include:

84.51° ( www.8451.com ) is a retail data science, insights, and media company that helps retailers, consumer packaged goods companies, and partners create personalized, results-driven shopper experiences. 84.51° delivers measurable value through 84.51° Insights, 84.51° Loyalty Marketing, and Kroger Precision Marketing, all powered by cutting-edge science and advanced analytics.

is a retail data science, insights, and media company that helps retailers, consumer packaged goods companies, and partners create personalized, results-driven shopper experiences. 84.51° delivers measurable value through 84.51° Insights, 84.51° Loyalty Marketing, and Kroger Precision Marketing, all powered by cutting-edge science and advanced analytics. HARMAN International ( harman.com ) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things.

( ) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. Kendra Scott , a lifestyle brand headquartered in Austin, TX , providing gemstone-inspired collections that include Fashion Jewelry, Fine Jewelry, Home Goods and Beauty.

In addition to partner companies, individual professionals who are interested in providing mentorship to students are encouraged to apply to be paired with students by completing 1DF's Mentor Intake Application . These hours will also be counted towards 1DF's goal of generating 1,000 hours of mentorship service in 2025.

How to Participate in the Virtual Mentorship Program

Mentees: High school, college and graduate-level students as well as recent graduates nationwide may apply. International students studying in the U.S. are invited to participate. To be connected with a professional in your desired industry, please complete our Student Mentee Intake Application .

Mentors: Corporations, small businesses and nonprofit organizations are invited to partner with 1DF in this extraordinary, high-impact, employee volunteer opportunity. Individual professionals with an interest in helping the next generation of female leaders are also encouraged to participate as well. Help change a life by completing the Mentor Intake Application or contact 1DF's team for more information: [email protected].

To learn more about 1DF's MentorHER Initiative, visit: https://1000dreamsfund.org/programs/mentorher-initiative/

Media contacts:

1,000 Dreams Fund

[email protected]

ABOUT THE 1,000 DREAMS FUND

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented women in need by providing greater access to education, mentorship, and career readiness opportunities. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $1 Million in funding has been granted to talented women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached approximately 1.7 billion children and their families since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Related Links

http://1000dreamsfund.org

SOURCE 1,000 Dreams Fund