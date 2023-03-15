1,000 Dreams Fund's BroadcastHER Academy Esports and Gaming Fellowship Program for Women Returns for Year 5

With support from Title Sponsors Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) and HyperX, the year-long fellowship program accelerates one's careers goals in the gaming and esports industry through scholarships and an all-expense paid trip to the HyperX Arena Las Vegas

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating Women's History Month, 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a national nonprofit that supports the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources, in collaboration with Allied Gaming & Entertainment and HyperX, today announces the return of the BroadcastHER Academy Fellowship Program for Women in Gaming & Esports (#BroadcastHERAcademy). The Fellowship is for individuals who are interested in pursuing careers in the burgeoning gaming and esports industry – whether in-front or behind the camera.

1,000 Dreams Fund’s ‘BroadcastHER Academy Fellowship Program for Women in Gaming & Esports’ Returns for Year 5

Starting today, interested applicants are invited to apply to the BroadcastHER Academy Challenge: https://1000dreamsfund.org/broadcasther-academy-challenge-2023/

While women represent nearly 50% of gamers and are rising in influence in the content creation and esports industry, they still face hurdles including gender gaps in salaries and prize earnings and a lack of financial support to fund their creative projects as well as opportunities to advance in the workplace.

"Our BroadcastHER Academy provides our Fellows with a top-tier experiential learning opportunity through the program," said 1,000 Dreams Fund Founder and CEO Christie Garton. "We know that our participants learn best when they are actually doing the work, and thanks to our incredible partners, Allied Gaming & Entertainment and HyperX, we are able to provide them that hands-on opportunity to grow their work portfolio that can lead to employment in the industry."

Partners include premier gaming entertainment company Allied Gaming & Entertainment and HyperX, the gaming division of HP, and leader in gaming products. Both partners have sponsored the fellowship program since its launch in 2019, helping fuel the dreams of over 40 women in esports.

BroadcastHER Academy Fellows will have access to additional pop-up experiences and learning opportunities with our partners throughout the program year, whether live events, conferences, tournaments, project-based contract roles, internships, apprenticeships or even full-time employment.

"Being part of the female leadership demographic in the gaming and entertainment industry myself, I am proud to be a strong supporter of the 1,000 Dreams BroadcastHER Program. Through our partnership, we can provide much more opportunities and support for talented women to pursue their passions and break down the barriers in the industry. By empowering women in gaming, we can create a stronger and more inclusive community that benefits everyone!" said Ms. Yinghua Chen, President & CEO of Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Ten women will be announced to the fellowship program for one year. Applicants will be selected based on the quality of their application which includes a proposed plan for what they hope to accomplish by the end of the program.

All 10 Fellows will receive:

$1,000 grant to further their education;

One 60-minute mentor session with an executive from one of our partners by video conference. Matches made based on skills and career interests of both the mentor and mentee;

The program will include an all-expense paid trip for winners to visit a center of esports excellence, including the HyperX Arena Las Vegas to shadow the Allied Esports team which would include:



A comprehensive hands-on tour



Time with the broadcast unit to learn about the broadcast operations



Lunch or dinner with a 1DF or Allied Esports executive or broadcast professional



Opportunity to call a game in a professional broadcast booth



Video reel, and/or the work streamed live through the 1,000 Dreams Fund channel on Twitch

To Apply: BroadcastHER Academy applicants will enter via a photo challenge that showcases the applicants' breadth and depth of talent, commitment, and interest in esports and gaming as a career on the 1DF microsite: https://1000dreamsfund.org/programs/broadcasther-academy-challenge-2023/

Who can apply: Women 18 years of age and older, and are based in the U.S.

Key dates: The BroadcastHER Academy Challenge launches on March 7, 2023 and ends on April 14, 2023. All winners will be announced by April 21, 2023. Fellowship winners will be selected and announced over the course of the 5-week Challenge. Winners will be announced on the 1,000 Dreams Fund Blog and social media accounts (i.e., Facebook , Twitter and Instagram ).

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $775,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Gaming & Entertainment is at the forefront of esports entertainment with global properties, live events and production services that elevate creators, competition and content.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment owns and operates HyperX Arena Las Vegas, the world's most recognized esports facility and the company's global flagship venue, as well as the Allied Esports Trucks, the first 18-wheel mobile gaming arenas. Members of the Allied Esports Property Network, the world's first esports venue affiliate program, span North America, Europe, China and Australia, including the internationally celebrated Fortress Melbourne.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment produces competitive community and professional esports and gaming events, including popular proprietary tournament brands Frags, Knockdown, Saturday Night Speedway and the Legend Series; original co-branded programs like the Simon Cup; and custom tournaments such as Trovo Titans.

AE Studios, Allied Gaming & Entertainment' original content development and production services division, is a leader in storytelling beyond competition through live streamed productions across a variety of industries. With studios in Las Vegas and Hamburg, Germany, AE Studios has created and executed original and white label productions for top brands in sports, entertainment, tech, pop culture and gaming.

For more information about Allied Gaming & Entertainment, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports . Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX's mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superbcomfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of "WE'RE ALL GAMERS," HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com .

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

Contacts

1,000 Dreams Fund

Kayla Cooper

[email protected]

Allied Esports Entertainment

Dodie Nance

[email protected]

HyperX

Mark Tekunoff

[email protected]

SOURCE 1,000 Dreams Fund