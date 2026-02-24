$1.2B RIA Chooses Beacon Pointe Advisors for Its Next Phase of Growth

Beacon Pointe strengthens its New England presence with a strategic addition, supporting approximately $62 billion in total assets.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") announces its latest acquisition of The Financial Advisors, LLC ("The Financial Advisors") in Andover and Newburyport, MA, deepening the firm's presence in the New England market. With this strategic integration, the firm continues to steward approximately $62 billion in total assets under advisement. Beacon Pointe's growth enables the firm to deliver allWEALTH® services more broadly across the East Coast, offering clients deeper planning resources and long-term support.

The Financial Advisors, LLC

Established in 1992, The Financial Advisors has positioned itself uniquely in the competitive New England market, setting a high standard for comprehensive wealth management services. The $1.2 billion AUM firm is powered by a knowledge-diverse team of 11 professionals with specialties spanning investments, tax planning, and retirement planning. Their employee-owned structure and long-term advisory philosophy foster deep alignment and continuity for clients across every life stage. Serving business owners and multi-generational families, the team leverages a collaborative, partnership-driven culture to navigate complex financial circumstances with confidence, as does Beacon Pointe. The Financial Advisors enhances regional depth, expands planning expertise, and supports Beacon Pointe's fiduciary and client-first platform. Partner and Managing Director, Michael Kumph, CFP®, states, "Our entire team is very excited to join Beacon Pointe Advisors. We were thrilled to find a partner that values the client experience and planning process as much as our firm has for over 30 years. Joining forces with Beacon Pointe offers us a great opportunity to collaborate with new team members while focusing on our top priority – client relationships."

Beacon Pointe President, Matt Cooper, emphasizes, "This partnership represents an important step in amplifying our presence in New England, a region that continues to be strategically significant for Beacon Pointe. We share The Financial Advisors' approach to wealth management, which is to build long-term relationships and deliver comprehensive guidance. We're proud to welcome this talented group who prioritize integrity, collaboration, and a high standard of client care."

"The Financial Advisors team brings a depth of experience and disciplined planning strategy that truly complements our broader organization. What stood out was the deliberate way they've built their practice, grounded in an unwavering commitment to clients and supported by a sophisticated, forward-thinking service offering. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and building on that strong foundation together," adds Beacon Pointe CEO Shannon Eusey.

The acquisition of The Financial Advisors, LLC, formally closed on January 15, 2026. Turkey Hill Management served as advisor to The Financial Advisors, LLC transaction. With this transaction, Beacon Pointe Advisors now oversees approximately $62 billion in client assets under advisement, supported by more than 750+ team members across 90+ offices nationwide.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is one of the nation's largest registered investment advisers (RIAs), with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. For more information on Beacon Pointe Advisors, please visit www.BeaconPointe.com.

Important Disclosure: Beacon Pointe Firm Data as of 1/15/25, total firm assets include approximately $59.8B in assets under management ("AUM") and approximately $2.5B in assets under advisement ("AUA"). AUM are assets the firm manages on both a discretionary and non-discretionary basis. AUA are assets on which Beacon Pointe advises but does not provide regular supervisory and management services (e.g., consulting services).

