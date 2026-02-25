Beacon Pointe Advisors Announces Leadership Transition

Matthew Cooper Promoted to CEO; Co-Founder Shannon Eusey to Become Chair of Board of Directors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe" or "the Company"), a nationally recognized fiduciary wealth management and strategic advisory firm, today announced that Matthew Cooper has been named Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Co-Founder, Shannon Eusey who is transitioning to a new role as Chair of the Company's Board of Directors. This transition reflects Shannon's intentional and forward-looking decision to evolve her role while continuing to support the Company's growth through her strategic insight and leadership.

Shannon is widely regarded as one of the most respected leaders in the wealth management industry. As Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, she guided Beacon Pointe from its entrepreneurial beginnings into a premier advisory platform known for fiduciary integrity, disciplined growth, and an unwavering commitment to putting clients first. Her leadership has been defined by strategic vision, operational excellence, and an ability to inspire advisors, employees, and clients with clarity, purpose, and authenticity. Under Shannon's direction, Beacon Pointe has achieved sustained national expansion, built a culture centered on ethics and empowerment, and earned recognition as an industry innovator and employer of choice.

Matthew (Matt) Cooper brings deep institutional knowledge and proven leadership to his new role as Chief Executive Officer. Over his fifteen-year tenure as President, Matt played a central role in shaping the Company's growth strategy, strengthening advisor partnerships, and leading partner acquisition strategies that have contributed meaningfully to Beacon Pointe's expansion and nationwide market presence. His steady leadership style, collaborative approach, and unwavering commitment to fiduciary principles position him uniquely to lead Beacon Pointe into its next phase of growth and continued excellence, supported by a seasoned executive team with significant industry experience.

"I am excited to step into the role of Chair of the Board and to continue serving in a new capacity that allows me to focus even more on vision, governance, and strategic stewardship," said Shannon Eusey. "Beacon Pointe's strength has always been its people and its foundation of fiduciary responsibility. This transition is a thoughtful and personal decision, and I look forward to supporting Matt and our exceptional leadership team as Beacon Pointe enters its next chapter."

Matt Cooper added, "It is a privilege to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and build upon the extraordinary foundation Shannon has created. Her vision, integrity, and leadership have shaped Beacon Pointe into the firm that it is today. I look forward to continuing to further our mission of delivering independent, client-first advice while driving thoughtful growth and innovation alongside an outstanding team of leaders across the organization."

Commie Stevens, Board member and Chief Wealth Planning Officer, shared, "Shannon's influence on Beacon Pointe is immeasurable, Matt's leadership over the past fifteen years has been instrumental to the Company's success, and the strength of Beacon Pointe's leadership team provides tremendous confidence in the future. This transition represents both continuity and momentum, ensuring Beacon Pointe remains exceptionally well positioned for the years ahead."

"Beacon Pointe's tremendous success over the past two decades is a testament to Shannon's leadership, thoughtful approach and focus on delivering excellence for Beacon Pointe clients," said Chris Harrington, Partner at KKR. "We look forward to working with Shannon in her new capacity as Chair of the Board, and we are excited to support Matt and Beacon Pointe's management team as the Company continues to grow and reach even greater heights."

Beacon Pointe Advisors is one of the nation's largest registered investment advisors (RIAs), with offices and clients located nationally. As of January 30, 2026, total Company assets include approximately $60B in assets under management ("AUM") and approximately $2.5B in assets under advisement ("AUA"). Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic wealth plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. For more information on Beacon Pointe Advisors, please visit www.BeaconPointe.com.

