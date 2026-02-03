Beacon Pointe Advisors Welcomes Three Teams to Its National Platform

Built as a planning-first, fiduciary firm, Financial Planning Solutions, LLC ("Financial Planning Solutions"), helps clients navigate complex financial decisions during major life transitions, advising approximately $350M in client assets. The firm's deep expertise in pensions, divorce, and retirement planning, blended with flexible engagement models and an education-driven approach, makes its services particularly valuable. Serving the greater New England area, its six-member advisory team is built to operate where financial advice matters most: at moments of change, complexity, and consequence. Community involvement is central to Financial Planning Solutions' culture, including volunteer work with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Pro Bono Financial Coaching Program, where team members support individuals navigating the financial challenges of cancer treatment. Partner and Managing Director, Rick Fingerman, CFP®, CDFA®, elaborates, "Partnering with Beacon Pointe Advisors relieved us of many of the day-to-day back-office responsibilities and, more importantly, allowed us to leverage their expertise and technology. This has given us more time to focus on our clients—why we first got into this business decades ago. Their national presence and high-caliber team also provide confidence that our team here in Newton will be well supported for years to come. After nearly two years of searching for a like-minded, client-focused firm, we are pleased to say Beacon Pointe checked every box."

Based in Lake Geneva, WI, Voyager Wealth Management is a fiduciary advisory firm built around planning-led, goals-driven wealth management, overseeing approximately $229M in client assets. The firm operates with an experienced advisory team of four, emphasizing continuity and direct client engagement that supports long-term relationship retention. Voyager Wealth Management incorporates disciplined scenario analysis and long-term financial modeling to inform complex retirement and distribution decisions, prioritizing objective guidance, thoughtful trade-off evaluation, and consistency across market and life cycles. Partner and Managing Director, Robert Anderson, expands further, "Joining Beacon Pointe allows us to maintain the personal, community-focused feel our clients value while remaining their primary advisory team. This transition provides a seamless extension of our office, giving our clients access to a much deeper bench of experts and resources while we continue to lead every relationship with the same care and culture they've always known."

Since its founding in Argyle, TX, in 2008, InvestmentHunter Wealth Services has been shaped by a belief that effective wealth management requires active involvement, decisive leadership, and accountability at the highest level. The $153M AUM husband-and-wife-owned advisory firm combines detailed financial planning with a tactical investment mindset, integrating retirement strategy, tax and estate coordination, insurance considerations, and portfolio management. Liz and Hunter Hardy's owner-operated model and adaptive mindset reflect their entrepreneurial roots, allowing them to respond to real-world conditions rather than institutional templates. Senior Wealth Advisor, Hunter Hardy, CFP® states, "Not only will this provide us additional services and products that come with Beacon Pointe scalability and comprehensive wealth management offerings, but this will also provide additional resources for our clients over the long term. We see this as a great fit from a product, service, cultural, and transitional perspective, giving us additional time to focus on our clients and focus on the things that are most important to us. We are very excited about the future."

Beacon Pointe President, Matt Cooper, shares, "Beacon Pointe has become a destination for teams seeking a collaborative environment that enhances their capabilities while optimizing their client and team experience. We are proud that these teams see Beacon Pointe as the right home for the next stage of their growth."

"These new teams reinforce that mission and further enhance our ability to serve individuals and families with thoughtful, comprehensive wealth management," highlights Beacon Pointe CEO Shannon Eusey.

The acquisition of Financial Planning Solutions, LLC, formally closed on December 31, 2025. DeVoe & Co. served as advisor to the Financial Planning Solutions, LLC transaction. The acquisition of Voyager Wealth Management formally closed on November 15, 2025. The acquisition of InvestmentHunter Wealth Services formally closed on December 31, 2025. Bridgemark Strategies served as advisor to the InvestmentHunter Wealth Services transaction. With these transactions, Beacon Pointe Advisors now oversees approximately $62 billion in client assets under advisement, supported by more than 750+ team members across 90+ offices nationwide.

Representatives from Beacon Pointe Advisors, Financial Planning Solutions, LLC, Voyager Wealth Management, and InvestmentHunter Wealth Services are available for interviews upon request.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is one of the nation's largest registered investment advisers (RIAs), with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. For more information on Beacon Pointe Advisors, please visit www.BeaconPointe.com.

Media Contact:

Sydney Alacano

(949) 721-1792

[email protected]

Important Disclosure: Beacon Pointe Firm Data as of 1/15/25, total firm assets include approximately $59.8B in assets under management ("AUM") and approximately $2.5B in assets under advisement ("AUA"). AUM are assets the firm manages on both a discretionary and non-discretionary basis. AUA are assets on which Beacon Pointe advises but does not provide regular supervisory and management services (e.g., consulting services).

SOURCE Beacon Pointe Advisors