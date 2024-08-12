1,300 DHL SORT WORKERS AT CVG JOIN TEAMSTERS

In Sharp Contrast to Amazon, DHL Recognizes Workers' Right to Collective Bargaining

HEBRON, Ky., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,300 sort workers at DHL's global hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) have joined Teamsters Local 89 after the company voluntarily recognized their right to collectively bargain. These workers will now be covered under the same strong contract that protects over 1,100 CVG ramp and tug workers who joined the Teamsters last year. Nationwide, the Teamsters now represent over 7,300 workers at DHL Express.

"No one better represents and protects American workers in delivery and logistics than the Teamsters Union, and this significant agreement for recognition at DHL will continue to make workers even stronger in the industry," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Corrupt Amazon executives will keep trying to crush workers' efforts to organize, but through solidarity and militancy workers will always win in the end. The Teamsters applaud DHL for respecting its workforce in this campaign. DHL is helping to set better examples for all employers about the dignity that working people deserve. The Teamsters will not rest until all Amazon employees performing the exact same jobs secure the dignity and respect that they have earned as well."

"DHL has recognized the strength in our unity and the hard work we put in every day," said James Lamb, a sort worker at CVG and a new member of Local 89. "We've fought hard, and we're proud to be officially recognized as Teamsters. Our victory is a powerful testament to what we can achieve when we stand together. We're ready to take the next step and secure the protection of a strong Teamsters contract."

DHL's decision to voluntarily recognize its workers' right to unionize is a sharp contrast to the aggressive union-busting tactics employed by Amazon at its adjacent KCVG air cargo hub. Amazon has relentlessly fought to deny its workers the fundamental right to unionize, employing every tactic possible and violating federal labor laws to prevent them from organizing with the Teamsters.

"This is a significant victory for the dedicated men and women at CVG who ensure DHL's operations run smoothly," said Bill Hamilton, Teamsters Eastern Region International Vice President and Director of the Teamsters Express Division. "By acknowledging the will of its workers and respecting their choice to join a union, U.S. CEO Greg Hewitt has shown that DHL is committed to fostering a more positive relationship with the Teamsters — one that will ultimately benefit both the workers and the company."

Despite Amazon's unlawful efforts, more than 4,000 workers at KCVG are continuing their fight to secure the same robust protections that thousands of DHL workers and more than 340,000 Teamsters in delivery and logistics at UPS currently enjoy.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters