BUILDING MATERIALS DRIVERS AT HOME DEPOT-OWNED TEMCO LOGISTICS JOIN TEAMSTERS

LITHONIA, Ga., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 100 drivers at Temco Logistics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Home Depot, have voted to join Teamsters Local 528. This groundbreaking vote represents the first union organizing victory at Temco Logistics and Home Depot in history.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome our newest brothers and sisters at Temco Logistics into our Teamsters family," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "These workers are taking a history-defining step in being the first at a Home Depot company to join a union. They will prove that the Teamsters' militancy and power have no bounds when they win their first contract."

"Home Depot and its subsidiaries are one of the most notorious anti-union employers in the country, but the drivers at Temco displayed enormous dedication and courage in joining the Teamsters," said Thomas Gesualdi, Director of the Teamsters Building Trades and Construction Materials Division. "Home Depot attempted every desperate trick to try to slow down this campaign, but there's no stopping the powerful Teamsters Union."

Temco Logistics transports building and construction materials throughout the state of Georgia. The new members of Local 528 drive flatbed trucks outfitted with Moffet forklifts that require specialized training and certifications. The drivers overcame an intense anti-union campaign from the company that they expect will continue as they prepare for a first bargaining agreement.

"We are ecstatic to finally be able to call ourselves Teamsters," said Jaree Beatles, a Temco driver and newest member of Local 528. "Nobody at this company was willing to listen to us and our concerns until we turned to the Teamsters. We voted to join the union for better pay, dignity and respect at work, and to have the backing of the strongest union in North America. "

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

