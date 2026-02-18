VESTIS TEAMSTERS IN IOWA RATIFY NEW CONTRACTS

Drivers, Plant Workers Strengthen Union Protections

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters drivers and plant workers at several Vestis facilities throughout Iowa have overwhelmingly ratified collective bargaining agreements for their respective job classifications. The 120 drivers are represented by Teamsters Locals 90, 120, 238, and 554. The 58 plant workers are represented by Locals 238 and 554.

"Vestis Teamsters in Iowa continue to raise the bar for contracts throughout the laundry industry," said Rocco Calo, Director of the Teamsters Industrial Trades Division. "Winning strong contract after strong contract just goes to show that Teamsters never waiver when fighting for our members. From Sioux City to Waterloo and all facilities in between, Vestis Teamsters are providing essential laundry and linen services for businesses, hospitals, and restaurants across the state and deserve the best possible contract that rewards them for their work."

The new three-year contracts include wage increases, 401(k) language with employer contributions, and protected health care premiums throughout the life of the contract for both groups of workers.

"The hard work that went into this contract cannot be overstated," said Tom Harms, a route service representative at Vestis. "We could not be more excited to have new benefits for commission-based drivers, a solidified pay structure for sick and vacation time, and we were able to maintain our current health care premiums. We are proud of this contract and look forward to the next three years."

"Because of our union, we continue to make gains with each new contract," said Theresa Muhe, a 36-year Teamster and Vestis plant worker. "As long as we stick together and stay strong, we will continue to prosper in future contracts."

