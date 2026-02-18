/C O R R E C T I O N -- Elevation Point/

In the news release, Hampton Bluff Capital Partners Launches Atlanta-Based Independent RIA, issued 18-Feb-2026 by Elevation Point over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Hampton Bluff Capital Partners Launches Atlanta-Based Independent Wealth Management Firm

$1.3B Wealth Management Practice Serving Entrepreneurs, HNW Individuals, Family Offices, Foundations & Corporations Offers Holistic Services on Both Sides of the Balance Sheet, in Partnership with Elevation Point

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Point, a growth accelerator and minority stake partner for independent advisors and breakaway firms, today announced it has made a strategic minority investment in Hampton Bluff Capital Partners ("Hampton Bluff"), an Atlanta, GA-based wealth management firm. The team oversaw $1.3 billion in assets under management at its prior firm.

Led by Krunch Kloberdanz, CFA®, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Justin Runager, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Hampton Bluff works with clients encompassing entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, family offices, foundations, and corporations. Previously operating as Odyssey Wealth Management within UBS Private Wealth Management, the Hampton Bluff team chose independence to better serve the evolving needs of its sophisticated clients and support multiple generations with deeper planning, tools, and insight.

"We have always considered our clients to be extensions of our own families, and we believe founding Hampton Bluff is the best way forward to help them meet their goals across multiple generations," said Krunch Kloberdanz, CFA®, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Hampton Bluff Capital Partners. "By bringing everything our clients need under one roof, we can help them navigate every stage and every major life event with even greater clarity, continuity, and confidence, reinforcing the high-touch support they've come to rely on from us."

Elevation Point's ecosystem will support Hampton Bluff in offering investment banking, lending, capital-raising, and municipal finance services. Custody services will be provided by Schwab and Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions through Elevation Point's collaboration with Goldman Sachs. In addition, Elevation Point's partnership with Vanilla will provide access to cutting-edge trust and estate planning software for crafting, uploading, and executing trust and estate documents for clients with complex needs.

"Krunch and Justin have built an exceptional team, combining deep expertise with an unwavering commitment to delivering thoughtful, high-touch advice to every client they serve," said Jim Dickson, Founding Partner and CEO of Elevation Point. "For a team that serves entrepreneurs and business leaders every day, building an independent firm is a natural next step—and a powerful foundation for scalable, long-term growth."

"Having complementary institutional-level tools to enhance the holistic financial picture we examine for clients is of utmost importance to our vision, allowing us to better align their wealth with their goals," said Justin Runager, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Hampton Bluff Capital Partners. "After taking a look at the broad spectrum of infrastructure and support that Elevation Point provides, we knew their partnership offered the ideal path forward for us to enhance what we can deliver for clients and position our firm for intentional growth."

"Hampton Bluff Capital Partners is a high-caliber team that brings clarity to complex decisions and consistently puts clients in the best position to act," said Bradford Smithy, CIMA®, Founding Partner and President of Wealth Management at Elevation Point. "They're not just strong advisors; they're building real enterprise value and a firm designed to last. Elevation Point's minority-stake model creates true structural alignment—we only win when our partner firms grow. With our infrastructure behind them, their team can scale confidently while staying fully independent and in control."

Since it was founded 19 months ago, Elevation Point has made strategic investments in independent wealth management teams overseeing nearly $13.2 billion in client assets under supervision. Last month alone, Elevation Point announced partnerships with two newly independent wealth management practices—Atlanta-based Harbor View Private Wealth, led by a team that managed approximately $1.3 billion in client assets under supervision at its prior firm, and Forta Wealth Partners, whose team managed more than $900 million in client assets under supervision at its prior firm.

To learn more about the support, resources, and capital that a partnership with Elevation Point can provide, please visit https://elevationpoint.com/partnership/.

About Elevation Point

Elevation Point is a wealth management firm focused on bringing together industry-leading independent advisors through minority stake partnerships with RIAs and advisors transitioning to independence. Distinguishing ourselves as accelerators in a landscape of aggregators, our growth partnership model empowers advisors to retain control over their futures, with our support. With a core focus on advisor values and clients' evolving needs, our mission is simple: to elevate the entire industry to higher ground.

For more information, please visit elevationpoint.com, and for the latest updates, follow Elevation Point on LinkedIn.

Disclosures

Hampton Bluff Capital Partners ("Hampton Bluff") is a trade name of Elevation Point Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Hampton Bluff is not separately registered with the SEC. Investment advisory services are offered exclusively through Elevation Point Wealth Partners, LLC. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For more information, please refer to Elevation Point's Form ADV, available at https://elevationpoint.com/adv/.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Assets under supervision (AUS) figures are as of December 2025 and include assets managed and advised upon.

Professional Designations

CFA® (Chartered Financial Analyst®): The CFA® designation is a professional graduate-level designation given by the CFA Institute that measures the competence and integrity of financial analysts. Candidates are required to pass three levels of exams covering areas such as ethical and professional standards, fixed income and equity analysis, and portfolio management.

CIMA® (Certified Investment Management Analyst®): The CIMA® certification signifies that the individual has met specific educational and experience requirements, including three years of financial services experience, completion of an executive education program, and passing a comprehensive exam. CIMA® professionals must also adhere to a Code of Professional Responsibility and complete 40 hours of continuing education every two years.

Custody and Clearing Services

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are offered by Folio Investments, Inc., which conducts business as Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions (GSCS). GSCS is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and Member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Neither this material nor any of its contents shall constitute an offer, solicitation, or advice to buy or sell securities. Elevation Point and Hampton Bluff Capital Partners are independent entities and are not affiliated with Goldman Sachs.

Media Contact

Sarah Tremallo

JConnelly

[email protected]

908-967-0381

Correction: This version of the release incorporates a revised headline.

SOURCE Elevation Point