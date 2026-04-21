$1.7 Million Settlement in Fatal Commercial Truck Crash Case. Rhoads & Rhoads Fights for Accountability

OWENSBORO, Ky., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers secured a $1,700,000.00 settlement on behalf of the family of a man who lost his life in a commercial vehicle crash on a traveling highway, in Ohio County, Kentucky.

A Preventable Tragedy

The fatal crash occurred in the summer of 2021. Our client's husband was traveling on a motor scooter when a commercial delivery truck turned left directly into his path.

With no safe way to avoid impact, he laid the scooter down in the roadway. The truck continued through the turn and ran over him while he remained in his lane.

Holding the Right Parties Accountable

From the beginning, this case required significant work and persistence. Liability was disputed, and the defense attempted to shift responsibility away from the commercial driver.

Rhoads & Rhoads carefully built the case. The firm worked with accident reconstruction experts and human factors/visual acuity experts, developed the physical evidence, and secured testimony from several independent witnesses. That work reconstructed and established what actually happened. The commercial driver had more than enough time to see the oncoming scooter and avoid turning into its path.

Our client never left his lane. The crash was preventable.

The Impact on the Family

The collision caused catastrophic injuries that led to our client's death. He survived the initial impact, as established by our forensic pathologist expert witness, but later succumbed to his injuries.

He left behind a spouse of nearly 30 years, along with children and grandchildren. The loss extends beyond grief. The family lost a provider and someone deeply loved and involved in their daily lives.

A Result Earned Through Work

This was not an easy case, and it was not resolved quickly. It required building the evidence, addressing the defense arguments, and staying committed throughout the process.

The $1.7 million settlement reflects both the seriousness of the loss and the work required to hold the responsible parties accountable.

"Our focus was making sure the facts were clear and that responsibility was not avoided," the firm said. "This family deserved accountability, and we put in the work to get there."

Why This Case Matters

Commercial drivers have a responsibility to remain attentive and operate their vehicles safely, especially when turning across traffic. When that responsibility is not followed, the consequences can be severe.

For families facing the aftermath of a serious or fatal crash, the legal process can feel overwhelming and uncertain. Cases like this show that even when liability is disputed, a thorough investigation and a willingness to put in the work can make a meaningful difference.

This case shows that those decisions have consequences and that families have legal options that can be successfully pursued to help address their tragic harms and losses when preventable crashes occur.

About Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers

Rhoads & Rhoads, PSC is a personal injury law firm based in Owensboro, Kentucky, focused on representing individuals and families in serious injury and wrongful death cases. The firm is known for taking on challenging cases and putting in the work necessary to pursue meaningful results.

For more information, visit: www.rhoadsandrhoads.com

Media Contact:

Rhoads & Rhoads, PSC

115 East 2nd Street

Owensboro, KY 42303

Phone: (270) 683-4600

SOURCE Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers