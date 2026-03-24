Chris Rhoads Selected by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel

OWENSBORO, Ky., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher L. Rhoads, attorney at Rhoads & Rhoads, has been selected to the 2026 list as a member of the Nation's Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. NADC is an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Its mission is to objectively recognize the attorneys who elevate the standards of the Bar and provide a benchmark for other lawyers to emulate.

Members are thoroughly vetted by a research team, selected by a blue-ribbon panel of attorneys with podium status from independently neutral organizations, and approved by a judicial review board as exhibiting virtue in the practice of law. Due to the incredible selectivity of the appointment process, only the top one percent of attorneys in the United States are awarded membership in NADC. This elite class of advocates consists of the finest leaders of the legal profession from across the nation.

Christopher L. Rhoads, a Kentucky personal injury attorney, is the lead partner of Rhoads & Rhoads, PSC. He has been exclusively representing injury and disability victims for over twenty-five (25) years, specializing in vehicle accidents, wrongful death, product liability cases, traumatic brain injury, and Social Security Disability law. Chris is passionate about helping people and has earned a stellar reputation in the community for his dedication to his clients and for achieving successful results for his clients. He has extensive trial experience and has been involved in several multi-million-dollar settlements and verdicts over the past three (3) decades.

Chris has an "AV" rating, the highest possible national rating for professional excellence and ethics, from Martindale-Hubbell. The "AV" rating is derived from confidential assessments by attorneys and judges across the state. In addition to the highest attainable legal ability ratings, he has been given the highest marks for "adherence to professional standards of conduct, ethics, reliability, and diligence." Chris is a member of the National Association of Distinguisshed Counsel, Litigation Counsel of America, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and has served on the Board of Governors for the Kentucky Justice Association (the state trial lawyers association) for over twenty (20) years, and in 2025 was elected as President of the Kentucky Justice Association. Chris has also been given the honor by two (2) Governors to be appointed to serve as a special justice on the Kentucky Supreme Court on two (2) separate occasions. He has successfully argued cases in the Kentucky appellate courts and in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He has also consistently been awarded "Best Attorney" by Owensboro Living Magazine through the Messenger-Inquirer Readers' Choice Awards.

Prior to becoming a personal injury attorney, Chris practiced at a large defense firm in Lexington, Kentucky where he represented insurance companies, trucking companies, product manufacturers, and corporations. This experience served Chris well to better understand how the cases he now litigates for injured people are defended, and this experience gives him a unique perspective to effectively represent injury and disability victims.

Chris is very active in the legal community and has held leadership positions in the Kentucky Bar Association, the American Association for Justice, and in the Daviess County Bar Association. He is a frequent speaker and seminars and conventions across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. It is important to Chris to be an active community member. He has been a member at Settle Memorial Methodist Church and has served in several missionary-related positions, on the Administrative Board and has taught Sunday School for many years. He serves on the Owensboro Health Foundation Board of Directors and is on the Salvation Army Advisory Board. Chris has also served on the Board of Directors for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Owensboro, Mentor Kids of Kentucky and at the OASIS spouse abuse shelter. Chris is vested in his community and takes a great deal of pride in his community and being a seventh generation western Kentuckian.

About Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers

Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers is a Kentucky-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families who have been seriously injured due to no fault of their own. With deep roots in Owensboro, Madisonville, and surrounding counties,and with decades of courtroom experience, the firm focuses on helping clients navigate complex injury claims involving car accidents, truck accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful death, and disability cases.. Rhoads & Rhoads is known for its client-first approach, trial readiness, and commitment to holding insurance companies and negligent parties accountable.

To learn more about Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers, visit https://www.rhoadsandrhoads.com/.

Media Contact:

Diane Cayce

Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers

115 East Second Street

Suite 100

Owensboro, KY 42302

Phone: (270) 238-1209

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers