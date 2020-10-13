1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Introduces “Season of Sharing” Holiday Gift Collection to Benefit No Kid Hungry

When shopping the specially curated "Season of Sharing" holiday gift collection , customers can find information and resources about hunger relief – including key facts, videos and a meal finder for those seeking free, healthy meals being served by organizations in communities across the country.

"It's hard to imagine that almost half of America's families are living with hunger," said Chris McCann, Chief Executive Officer, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "New estimates show the number of children facing hunger has nearly doubled since before the pandemic – where now 1 in 4 children could be going hungry. No Kid Hungry has a plan to make sure children are fed, both during this health crisis and beyond. That's why we've teamed up with No Kid Hungry this holiday season - to make sure kids get the meals they need."

The "Season of Sharing" holiday gift collection includes 24 specially curated gifts from across the company's family of brands, including Harry & David®, 1-800-Flowers.com®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Wolferman's Bakery®, The Popcorn Factory®, Moose Munch®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Shari's Berries® and Simply Chocolate®.

While helping give back to No Kid Hungry, customers can also save by becoming members of the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

Select items from the "Season of Sharing" holiday gift collection include:

Harry & David® Season's Best Gift Basket ($99.99) – This collection of sweet and savory treats includes perfectly ripe, juicy Royal Riviera® Pears from the Harry & David orchards, sweet and salty Moose Munch® Premium Popcorn, velvety chocolate-covered raspberries, and premium meat and cheese snacks presented in a reusable red and white rope basket.

1-800-Flowers.com® Holiday Traditions Poinsettia ($49.99) – With its bright red petals and deep green leaves, the poinsettia has long been a symbol of holiday spirit. This poinsettia plant blooms beautifully from a "Happy Holidays" tin planter featuring a vintage inspired seasonal design.

Wolferman's Bakery® Grand Christmas Cheer Tower ($69.99) – Three boxes are stacked high and brimming with an array of delicious goodies, such as famous, super-thick signature English muffins and small but mighty mini muffins, sweet fruit preserves, fruitcake, loaf cake, peppermint yogurt-covered tree pretzels and gourmet coffee.

Cheryl's Cookies® Sparkly Holiday Cookie Box ($39.99) – This gift box is filled with 18 individually wrapped, buttercream frosted ornament and snowball shaped holiday cut-out cookies decorated with sprinkles.

1-800-Baskets.com® Majestic Grandeur Gourmet Gift Basket ($69.99) – This sophisticated embossed metal basket is filled with a sweet assortment of favorites like Ghirardelli® Squares®, Godiva® milk caramel chocolates, Rutherford's shortbread cookies and more.

Moose Munch® 12 Days of Moose Munch® Premium Popcorn ($39.99) – Celebrating the 12 days of Christmas, this holiday-themed box arrives filled with a dozen of the most popular flavors of Moose Munch® Premium Popcorn, including classic caramel, s'mores, hazelnut, dark chocolate and one inspired by Cinnabon® cinnamon rolls.

The Popcorn Factory® Snow Much Fun Popcorn Tin (3.5 Gallon) ($43.99) – This whimsical Popcorn Tin features snowmen, penguins, and cardinals and is filled with butter, cheese and caramel popcorn

Shari's Berries® Gourmet Christmas Dipped Strawberries™ (Starting at $34.99) – These gourmet Christmas-themed strawberries are dipped, drizzled and decorated with holiday colors or mini chocolate chips.

PersonalizationMall.com® "Our Family Story" Personalized Canvas Print ($39.99) – This personalized canvas print displays the names of family members and special dates in a beautiful piece of wall art. It can be personalized with up to six dates and names.

Simply Chocolate® Colossal Truffles ($44.99) – This extraordinary box of colossal-sized truffles includes tantalizing flavors such as black & white, milk chocolate raspberry, dark chocolate, peanut butter sea salt, milk caramel and milk chocolate.

*The company will donate 20% of the Net Proceeds from each gift purchased from the collection to No Kid Hungry, with a minimum commitment of $50,000. "Net Proceeds" shall be defined as the gross sales price of the product less any and all taxes, service charges, shipping and handling charges, discounts, gift certificates, promotional gift certificates, promotional offers (e.g. airline miles, points, e-money, etc.) credits, rebates, chargebacks, refunds, credit card processing fees and gift certificate cancellations. Products in the "Season of Sharing" collection benefitting No Kid Hungry are not eligible for discounts or combinable with offers. Void where prohibited.

**$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's business platform features our all-star family of brands, including 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery® and Simply Chocolate®. We also offer top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Mid-Market Company of the Year by CEO Connection. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

