1-800-Packouts provides a helping hand through Hurricane Relief Fund

Leading contents and personal property restoration provider restores peace of mind to franchisees and communities after Hurricane Helene, Milton

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As recovery efforts from Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene continue to take place, 1-800-Packouts , owned by Five Star Franchising, is providing a helping hand to franchise owners and community members impacted by the storms through the Hurricane Relief Fund. As part of their commitment, there will be a 100% match of all donations made through the payment page.

"When disaster strikes, we want to be there to support our communities in their time of need," said Stefan Figley, president of 1-800-Packouts. "We want to be there for you when it matters the most, restoring your peace of mind."

"We were heartbroken by the scenes of devastation from the storms. While the money raised through the relief fund won't completely heal the wounds caused by the hurricanes, we hope it does help ease the minds of those affected in those areas."

All contributions received, including the match, will be donated to support Five Star franchise owners and the affected communities in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The remaining funds will be donated to non-profit organizations in those areas.

"From our franchise owners affected in the area to those who are picking up the pieces of their homes, we will be there to help you preserve those memories that you hold close and dear to your heart. We will be there for you," Figley said.

1-800-Packouts is the leader in property contents restoration. Focusing on storm, water and fire damage, they provide homeowners with inventory, packout, cleaning, storage and takeback services to ensure their valuables are restored and protected.

To learn more about 1-800-Packouts, visit https://www.1800packouts.com.

To donate to the Hurricane Relief Fund, please visit https://hubs.la/Q02TmcCz0.

About 1-800-Packouts

1-800-Packouts, the leader in property contents restoration, delivers expert inventory management, packing, cleaning, and climate-controlled storage services for homes and businesses during stressful times. Trusted by property owners and the largest insurance carriers to secure and protect valuable possessions when disasters happen, 1-800-Packouts is expanding rapidly to meet the growing demand for contents restoration services across North America. For more information, visit https://www.1800packouts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE 1-800-Packouts