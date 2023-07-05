1-800-TRUCKWRECK TO AWARD $47,500 TO ATLANTA-AREA HIGH SCHOOL BANDS THROUGH THE THIRD ANNUAL GREAT ATLANTA BAND CHALLENGE

ATLANTA, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-TruckWreck, powered by Witherite Law Group, is sponsoring the third annual Great Atlanta Band Challenge, in partnership with Hot 107.9 and Majic 107.5/97.5. The Great Atlanta Band Challenge is a contest that allows Atlanta-area high school bands the opportunity to highlight their talents for a chance to win $10,000 for their band programs. Atlanta-area high school bands are encouraged to enter their band by visiting www.greatbandchallenge.com starting at 12 a.m. EDT on July 5, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 21, 2023. To enter, participants must submit a video, that is five minutes or less, of their school band, playing a musical composition. Parental permission is needed for all students featured.

Great Atlanta High School Band Challenge 2023

On July 29, 2023, the top ten finalists will be announced, and the finalists' videos will be available for the public to "vote with their views" at www.greatbandchallenge.com starting at 10 a.m. EDT. Voting will end on August 11, 2023, at 5 p.m. EDT. The three bands with the most votes will each win $10,000 for their band program, courtesy of 1-800-TruckWreck. The remaining seven finalists will be awarded $2,500 each.

Winners will be notified via phone and email on August 16, 2023, after voting has closed. On August 25, 2023, 1-800-TruckWreck and Radio One Atlanta will visit the top three schools to present trophies, checks, and swag to each school.

Music education is part of a well-rounded educational experience, and it is often used to support other subjects like language arts, math, and science. Specifically, educators develop – or encourage students to develop – songs or tunes to help them retain information and make learning more interesting and fun. Despite the benefits, student participation in music has declined as well as the number of music teachers.

"The passion that each student and their band directors have for their craft is on full display during our band challenge each year, and it is just thrilling to experience," said Amy Witherite, owner of 1-800-TruckWreck and founder of Witherite Law Group. "I applaud Atlanta for maintaining its band programs, as they are critical to student development and social and emotional well-being. It is an honor to support the students as they nurture their talents as musicians."

Yielding over 100,000 votes, the top three winners of the 2022 Great Atlanta Band Challenge include Fayette County High School (Fayette County Public Schools), Banneker High School (Fulton County Schools), and Newton High School (Newton County Schools). Each school used their winnings to enhance their programs and support their members.

"The band community is really small, so this was a friendly but very competitive competition in 2022," said Dr. Myra Rhoden, band director of Fayette County High School. "We thank Ms. Witherite for giving Atlanta and Metro Atlanta band kids this opportunity. The arts make up 50% of our students' activities, and this money will go to great use."

In addition to the Great Atlanta Band Challenge, 1-800-TruckWreck and Witherite Law Group donated $15,000 to the Pebblebrook High School band to fund its participation in the 2022 Sugar Bowl Parade and game. The Pebblebrook band was a winner of the 2021 Atlanta High School Band Challenge sponsored by 1-800-TruckWreck.

ABOUT 1-800-TRUCKWRECK

1-800-TruckWreck is a personal injury law firm with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Chicago. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

