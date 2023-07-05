1-800-TRUCKWRECK TO AWARD $47,500 TO ATLANTA-AREA HIGH SCHOOL BANDS THROUGH THE THIRD ANNUAL GREAT ATLANTA BAND CHALLENGE

News provided by

Witherite Law Group

05 Jul, 2023, 00:00 ET

ATLANTA, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-TruckWreck, powered by Witherite Law Group, is sponsoring the third annual Great Atlanta Band Challenge, in partnership with Hot 107.9 and Majic 107.5/97.5. The Great Atlanta Band Challenge is a contest that allows Atlanta-area high school bands the opportunity to highlight their talents for a chance to win $10,000 for their band programs. Atlanta-area high school bands are encouraged to enter their band by visiting www.greatbandchallenge.com starting at 12 a.m. EDT on July 5, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 21, 2023. To enter, participants must submit a video, that is five minutes or less, of their school band, playing a musical composition. Parental permission is needed for all students featured.

Continue Reading
Great Atlanta High School Band Challenge 2023
Great Atlanta High School Band Challenge 2023

On July 29, 2023, the top ten finalists will be announced, and the finalists' videos will be available for the public to "vote with their views" at www.greatbandchallenge.com starting at 10 a.m. EDT. Voting will end on August 11, 2023, at 5 p.m. EDT. The three bands with the most votes will each win $10,000 for their band program, courtesy of 1-800-TruckWreck. The remaining seven finalists will be awarded $2,500 each.

Winners will be notified via phone and email on August 16, 2023, after voting has closed. On August 25, 2023, 1-800-TruckWreck and Radio One Atlanta will visit the top three schools to present trophies, checks, and swag to each school.

Music education is part of a well-rounded educational experience, and it is often used to support other subjects like language arts, math, and science. Specifically, educators develop – or encourage students to develop – songs or tunes to help them retain information and make learning more interesting and fun. Despite the benefits, student participation in music has declined as well as the number of music teachers.

"The passion that each student and their band directors have for their craft is on full display during our band challenge each year, and it is just thrilling to experience," said Amy Witherite, owner of 1-800-TruckWreck and founder of Witherite Law Group. "I applaud Atlanta for maintaining its band programs, as they are critical to student development and social and emotional well-being. It is an honor to support the students as they nurture their talents as musicians."

Yielding over 100,000 votes, the top three winners of the 2022 Great Atlanta Band Challenge include Fayette County High School (Fayette County Public Schools), Banneker High School (Fulton County Schools), and Newton High School (Newton County Schools). Each school used their winnings to enhance their programs and support their members.

"The band community is really small, so this was a friendly but very competitive competition in 2022," said Dr. Myra Rhoden, band director of Fayette County High School. "We thank Ms. Witherite for giving Atlanta and Metro Atlanta band kids this opportunity. The arts make up 50% of our students' activities, and this money will go to great use."

In addition to the Great Atlanta Band Challenge, 1-800-TruckWreck and Witherite Law Group donated $15,000 to the Pebblebrook High School band to fund its participation in the 2022 Sugar Bowl Parade and game. The Pebblebrook band was a winner of the 2021 Atlanta High School Band Challenge sponsored by 1-800-TruckWreck.

ABOUT 1-800-TRUCKWRECK
1-800-TruckWreck is a personal injury law firm with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Chicago. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

PHOTO/INTERVIEW/B-ROLL OPPORTUNITIES:
The following spokespeople are available for virtual or onsite interviews:

  • Amy Witherite - founder, Witherite Law Group
  • Band winners at local Atlanta schools

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
Witherite Law Group Social Media Links:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WitheriteLaw
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/witheritelaw/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WitheriteLaw

1-800-TruckWreck Media Links:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1800TruckWreck/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/1800truckwreck/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/1800truckwreck

SOURCE Witherite Law Group

Also from this source

"Peace In The Streets" Summer Block Party & Community Resource Fair Comes to North Lawndale - June 24

WITHERITE LAW GROUP TO SERVE AS PRIMARY SPONSOR OF THE KIER'S HOPE 5TH ANNUAL 5K RUN AND FUN WALK DURING SICKLE CELL AWARENESS MONTH

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.