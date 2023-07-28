Join 1-800-TruckWreck & 107.5 WGCI for "Peace In The Streets" Summer Block Party & V103's Joe Soto Baseball Experience 8/5!

28 Jul, 2023, 15:34 ET

CHICAGO, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join 1-800-TruckWreck, powered by Witherite Law Group, and 107.5 WGCI for a Peace In The Streets Summer Block Party and Community Resource Fair with special Joe Soto Baseball Experience! The summertime affair will take place Saturday, August 5, from 12 to 3 p.m. in Garfield Park (Independence Boulevard & Jackson Boulevard), featuring a DJ, live music, free food, activities, a visit from 24th Ward Alderwoman Monique Scott, and more!

Entertainment will be provided via live broadcast with WGCI's afternoon host 107.5 WGCI's Tone Kapone along with Amy Witherite, owner of 1-800-TruckWreck. In addition to a live DJ, guests will be able to experience musical performances by local artists and show off their own skills with We're Brothers Karaoke. Enjoy FREE food and drinks, including hot dogs, cheeseburgers, cotton candy, and more.

Over 100 kids will learn the fundamentals of baseball in the V103 Joe Soto Baseball Experience hosted by afternoon host Joe Soto. Each child will receive a baseball shirt, cap and glove – provided by 1-800-TruckWreck. An avid baseball fan, Soto established the Joe Soto Baseball Experience in 2016 to introduce kids from challenging neighborhoods to the beloved sport.

Finally, local organizations will be sharing free resources and activities. Participating vendors include Expressive Art Services, District Commissioner Cook County, Lincoln Park Zoo, North Lawndale Employment Network, and The City of Chicago's Chicago Community Safety Coordination Center (CSCC).

Created in 2017 by iHeart Media Chicago and the 107.5 WGCI-FM crew, Peace In The Streets inspires peace in underserved communities throughout Chicago and provides support from local broadcast stations. For more information, please visit https://wgci.iheart.com/calendar/content/2023-08-05-wgci-1-800-truck-wreck-peace-in-the-streets/.  

ABOUT 1-800-TRUCKWRECK

1-800-TruckWreck is a personal injury law firm with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Chicago. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

ABOUT IHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO
iHeartMedia Chicago owns and operates WLIT-FM, WCHI-FM, WKSC-FM, WVAZ-FM, WGCI-FM, WGRB-AM and WMFN-AM, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts.  The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information. 

