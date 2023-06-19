"Peace In The Streets" Summer Block Party & Community Resource Fair Comes to North Lawndale - June 24

CHICAGO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peace In The Streets" Summer Block Party & Community Resource Fair sponsored by 1-800-TruckWreck, in partnership with iHeartMedia Chicago's 107.5 WGCI and the North Lawndale Employment Network (NLEN), comes to North Lawndale Saturday, June 24 from 12-4 p.m. Taking place at the NLEN workforce campus located at 1111 South Homan Ave., the event will bring the community together for a day of summer fun and resources to help positively impact families in this area. More than 500 people are expected to attend. The event is free and open to the public.

"This is our firm's first summer in Chicago, and we're excited to be sponsoring the 'Peace In The Streets' event with iHeartMedia Chicago," shares Amy Witherite, owner of 1-800-TruckWreck. "We're happy to be able to provide resources and some family fun to a community we're honored to serve."

The "Peace In The Streets" Summer Block Party & Community Resource Fair will include a day of family-friendly games, free food from local vendors, entertainment, music, community resources, giveaways, and more! Created in 2017, "Peace In The Streets" was established to inspire peace in underserved communities throughout Chicago and show neighbors that they have the support of their local broadcast stations and businesses.

"iHeartMedia Chicago's station brands are the foundation of the Chicagoland community, and we work closely together with our listeners and advertisers to highlight the importance of maintaining peaceful communities," said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago. "We are excited to join forces with Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck to present the 'Peace In The Streets' Series this summer."

Local organizations and businesses will be sharing a wealth of resources and information on upcoming programming as well as providing activities and services, including art therapy, karaoke, health awareness, and employment resources. North Lawndale Employment Network will be onsite providing information about their job training programs and will be signing people up on the spot. Other confirmed vendors include Chicago Survivors, Chicago Urban League, Expressive Arts Services, Girls Inc. of Chicago, North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council, Steans Family Foundation, Walmart, We're Brothers Karaoke, Wintrust Bank, and more. All food and activities available throughout the event are FREE to the public.

The "Peace In The Streets" Series supports unity and a safe haven in traditionally high-crime, low-income areas of Chicago. In the North Lawndale neighborhood, over 90% of the population identifies as Black, 43% of individuals live below the poverty level, and 26% of individuals are unemployed. Additional upcoming "Peace In The Streets" events will be held on August 5 and August 19. More information to come soon!

ABOUT 1-800-TRUCKWRECK

1-800-TruckWreck is a personal injury law firm with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Chicago. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

ABOUT IHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO

iHeartMedia Chicago owns and operates WLIT-FM, WCHI-FM, WKSC-FM, WVAZ-FM, WGCI-FM, WGRB-AM and WMFN-AM, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

