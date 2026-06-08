Say 'Bello!' to the Minions & Monsters Meal, Only at Wendy's

Brand New, Minions & Monsters-Inspired Frosty, Meal & Beverages – Available June 15

The all-new Banana Frosty Swirl features a sweet banana cream sauce swirled into Wendy's iconic Vanilla Frosty® base that will make fans (and Minions) go absolutely bananas.

features a sweet banana cream sauce swirled into Wendy's iconic Vanilla Frosty® base that will make fans (and Minions) go absolutely bananas. The Wendy's Minions & Monsters Adult Meal includes: Choice of Big Bacon Classic® or the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich Small Hot & Crispy Fries Small Banana Frosty Swirl One of four Wendy's exclusive Minions & Monsters blind box collectibles – collect them all and unlock the full Minions experience

includes:

Two new Coca-Cola Freestyle® beverages round out the lineup, inspired by the film's characters: Pineapple Minion MischieFizz and Goomi's Glimey Lime

Wendy's Minions & Monsters Kids' Meal – Available Now

Made for family moments and a little Minions mischief, the Wendy's Minions & Monsters Kids' Meal features: Choice of 2-piece chicken tenders, 4-piece chicken nuggets, a hamburger or cheeseburger Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or apple bites Kid's drink One of six exclusive Wendy's Minions & Monsters Kids' Meal toys: James, Henry, Ed, Richard, Goomi and Dort

Kids' Meal features:

"The best partnerships start with an understanding of what our fans are passionate about," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "By bringing together one of the world's most beloved entertainment franchises with Wendy's iconic, high-quality food our customers love, we're creating shared experiences that fans will go bananas for this summer!"

The Minions Takeover Continues

Illumination's Minions & Monsters arrives in theaters July 1, telling the rambunctious story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to save the planet from the mayhem they created.

Fans in Los Angeles can get an exclusive first taste of the Wendy's Minions & Monsters Meal on Thursday, June 11 through an immersive, themed drive-thru experience at the Wendy's on East Imperial Highway in Norwalk, CA.

Bring your Minions crew to Wendy's restaurants nationwide to try the lineup, discover the exclusive collectibles and experience the Minions mayhem. Poopaye!

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef***, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising . Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About Illumination's Minions & Monsters

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024's funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

The acclaimed voice cast includes Academy Award® winner Allison Janney, two-time Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and Academy Award® nominee and comedy iconoclast Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park. The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr (Futurama, King of the Hill).

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award® nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination's Academy Award® nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.

More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination's Despicable Me and Minions to a global box office of more than $5.6 billion.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—as well as Illumination and Nintendo's record-breaking The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Illumination's Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. The Illumination library includes five of the top 20 animated films of all time, and the company's iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have earned more than $11 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

*Available for a limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's while supplies last. One collectible toy per adult meal.

**Available for a limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's. Kids' Meal Toy may vary. While supplies last.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

"Coca-Cola Freestyle" is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company