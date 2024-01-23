1 in 3 pets are homeless according to new global report - research shines a light on challenges facing pets today

New research shows the global scale of pet homelessness estimating there are almost 362 million homeless cats and dogs across 20 countries studied.

Project launched by global coalition of leading animal welfare experts in partnership with Mars, with the shared ambition to end pet homelessness.

Mars Petcare Global President Loïc Moutault says that while pets are more popular than ever, there are a huge number of companion animals in need of care.

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a global coalition of animal welfare experts in partnership with Mars, released the results from the largest ever international study into pet homelessness. 'The State of Pet Homelessness Project' set out to understand the scale of pet homelessness and factors that contribute to pets being on the streets or in shelters, shining a light on the needs of a huge hidden population of pets today.

The ambition of the project is to drive more informed and targeted action to help reduce homelessness and ensure pets get the care they need. The findings from the countries revealed a stark picture that almost 35% of cats and dogs are either living on the streets or currently in a shelter waiting to find a home. Across the 20 markets there are:

143 million dogs living on the street and 12 million dogs in shelters,

203 million cats living on the street and 4 million cats in shelters.

Jeffrey Flocken, President, Humane Society International said: "Dog and cat homelessness is a hugely complex issue, this new data will help animal welfare organizations, policymakers, pet professionals, academics and researchers to better understand the scale and factors influencing the issue, which can in turn support the most impactful interventions."

The 'State of Pet Homelessness Project' used data from over 900 global and local sources, along with almost 30,000 public surveys and 200 expert interviews to build a picture of pet homelessness across: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, New Zealand, The Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Turkey, Thailand, the USA, and the UK.

While each country has different challenges, the data also reveals several common themes across the twenty countries:

Pet–friendly housing limitations : Almost 1 in 5 people that are considering giving up their cat or dog in the near future say it's because they are moving home and cannot take their pet with them. And almost half of those who have rehomed a pet in the past did so for that reason.

: Almost 1 in 5 people that are considering giving up their cat or dog in the near future say it's because they are moving home and cannot take their pet with them. And almost half of those who have rehomed a pet in the past did so for that reason. Pet ownership challenges: Globally around 15% of pet owners are considering giving up their pet in the next 12 months. A number of factors contribute, with personal health and fitness challenges to still be able to care for a pet being the number one reason globally, housing related factors coming second, and time pressure to be able to look after a pet being the third most common reason. Other factors like behaviour, family allergies and cost also appear in the data.

Globally around 15% of pet owners are considering giving up their pet in the next 12 months. Stemming homeless population increase: A surprising number of people lose their pet, and often don't get reunited. Almost half of people surveyed said they had lost a pet in the past, and of those almost 60% were never found by their owners. Globally, pet owners report that only ~50% of owned dogs and ~60% of cats are sterilized, meaning the remainder, if allowed to reproduce unchecked, can result in unplanned litters, exacerbating the problem.



Loïc Moutault, Global President Mars Petcare said: "We know that pets bring enormous benefit to our lives, we want to help ensure all pets get the care they need. For every two dogs or cats that are part of a family or community in the countries surveyed, there is another that is not so fortunate. That is not the world we want for pets, and we hope this data will help drive targeted interventions to give more pets the life they deserve.

Big and small actions can make a difference, from considering adopting a pet, to changes that mean more rental accommodation allows pets helping to keep pets and pet owners together. We are setting out to support 30million vulnerable pets over the next five years and hope this data will allow us - and others - to make interventions that make a big difference."

Working alongside Mars on this global data initiative is an advisory panel of leading animal welfare experts from organizations, including: Humane Society International, Alliance for Contraception in Cats & Dogs, International Partnership for Dogs and the International Companion Animal Management Coalition.

To mark the release of this data, Mars has made a $500,000 donation to Humane Society International to fund projects in India, South Africa and Mexico to make interventions informed by the data. These programs will deliver reproduction control, training and care for thousands of animals. This builds on a significant history of work by Mars and its partners supporting almost 10 million vulnerable pets across the world over the last three years. Including donating more than 100 million meals to vulnerable pets, steralizing over 30 thousand free-roaming animals and providing over 100,000 pets with comprehensive preventive care, including wellness checks, preventive medicine and vaccinations.

To find out more about the State of Pet Homelessness Project and to go deeper in to the data visit: www.stateofpethomelessness.com

About the State of Pet Homelessness Project

The 'State of Pet Homelessness Project' reviewed data from over 900 global and local sources, along with 30,000 public surveys and 200 expert interviews: to shine a light on the needs of pets in the Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, New Zealand, The Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Turkey, Thailand, the USA, and the UK. It follows on from a pilot research study carried out in 2021 that looked at nine countries.

Data collection was carried out by specialist research agencies, Kantar and Euromonitor International. Data collection and analysis took from late 2022 and the first half of 2023.

Global Advisory Panel: The State of Pet Homelessness Project Advisory Panel is made up of Mars partners, and leaders in the animal welfare and pet care industry, including: Jeffrey Flocken (President, Humane Society International), Joyce Briggs (Senior Advisor and former President, Alliance for Contraception in Cats & Dogs), Andrew Rowan (President, WellBeing International), Marc Ralsky (CEO, International Partnership for Dogs), Vicky Halls (Head of Unowned Cats, International Cat Care), Brenda N. Bonnett (former CEO, International Partnership for Dogs), Claire Bessant (former Chief Executive, International Cat Care), Elly Hiby (Director, The International Companion Animal Management (ICAM) Coalition), Ellen Jefferson (President and CEO, Austin and American Pets Alive!), Kim Van Syoc (Executive Director, Banfield Foundation and VCA Charities)

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality snacking, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating A Better World for Pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com