1 in 5 U.S. blood donors show sign of prediabetes and diabetes

Elevated A1C levels reveal prevalence among adults in generally good health; Red Cross to provide free A1C test on all blood donations in March

News Summary:

New American Red Cross data reveals that 1 in 5 blood donors have elevated A1C levels — a sign that prediabetes and diabetes are prevalent among adults in generally good health.

Early detection isn't just good for long-term health — it's also good for your wallet .

. As the nation's largest blood supplier, the Red Cross is uniquely positioned to provide donors with health insights that can help bridge preventative care gaps, such as undiagnosed diabetes and hypertension.

In March, the Red Cross will provide free A1C screening on all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations. Donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org now to schedule an appointment.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Red Cross data reveals that 1 in 5 blood donors have elevated A1C levels — a sign that prediabetes and diabetes are prevalent among adults in generally good health.

The findings are based on the first year of free A1C screening offered by the Red Cross, which provided results to more than 920,000 blood donors nationwide over three testing periods in 2025. Among donors with elevated A1C levels, 80% had readings indicating prediabetes — a condition that can often be reversed through lifestyle changes such as a balanced diet and regular exercise. This March, the Red Cross is offering free A1C screening on all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations; donors may receive one A1C result per calendar year.

"Each year, the Red Cross sees about 2.5 million blood and platelet donors, giving us a powerful opportunity to influence health outcomes at individual and national scale," said Dr. Pampee Young, Red Cross chief medical officer. "Most importantly, we're meeting donors where they already are — it's not another stop in a busy day. By sharing personalized health insights, we're empowering people who come in to save someone else's life to also potentially save their own."

Visit RedCrossBlood.org today to schedule your blood donation appointment in March and learn more about your health while helping to save lives. No fasting is needed for the A1C test. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31 will receive a $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See RedCrossBlood.org/March for details.

Donating blood in March is part of Red Cross Month, a national campaign that encourages people to deliver support when help can't wait. Individuals can also get involved by making a financial donation, volunteering or taking a lifesaving skills class.

Why You Should Know Your A1C

Millions of U.S. adults are living with undiagnosed prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, which are often preventable and reversible. These conditions often develop silently, though if untreated, they can lead to serious health complications such as stroke, heart disease and kidney failure.

Early detection isn't just good for long-term health — it's also good for your wallet. An American Diabetes Association study found that, while people with prediabetes typically incur a few hundred dollars in additional medical costs each year, those with blood sugar levels that have progressed to the diabetic range could face several thousand dollars more in annual expenses — as much as 25 times higher.

"Knowledge is power. Understanding their A1C level gives donors a chance to take control of their health, work with their care provider and, in many cases, reverse prediabetes before health risks and costs escalate," said Dr. Young.

How to Find Out Your A1C from the Red Cross

After making a successful blood donation in March, donors can access their A1C result within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. Anyone with an elevated A1C level is encouraged to consult their health care provider.

In addition, donors can access and track their blood pressure, hemoglobin, pulse and body temperature, which are taken during each donation's mini‑physical to ensure they're healthy enough to give.

How Blood Donation Can Help Bridge Health Care Gaps

As the nation's largest blood supplier, the Red Cross is uniquely positioned to help bridge existing health care gaps by providing blood donors with critical health insights. Through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and online donor portal, donors can track their results and share them with their health care provider.

"Our experience sharing elevated blood pressure screening results with blood donors shows that timely, personalized health information can motivate people to take action," said Dr. Young. "When donors receive clear, practical guidance, many follow up with their health care providers and take steps to improve their cardiovascular health. Looking at blood pressure patterns in a privacy-protected, aggregated way across different ages, regions, and communities also helps us understand where education and support may be most needed."

These efforts are part of the broader Red Cross mission, which has supported the health of communities for 145 years. Today, this work includes installing free smoke alarms in neighborhoods at high risk for home fires, providing basic health and mental health services to disaster survivors, and supporting the well-being of military families, veterans and their caregivers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is the Red Cross testing blood, platelet and plasma donors' A1C levels?

A: The Red Cross values the health and well-being of blood donors. By providing this vital health insight, the Red Cross is helping to bridge existing care gaps and empower donors to take an important step toward preventative care and lifesaving intervention.

Q: Should I fast to receive the A1C test on my blood donation?

A: No, the A1C test does not require individuals to fast. This is noteworthy because eating a nutritious meal prior to blood donation is important.

Q: Can I donate blood if I have prediabetes or diabetes?

A: People with prediabetes or diabetes are generally eligible to donate blood, platelets and plasma if they are feeling well on the day of their donation. In most situations, the type of medication donors take to manage their diabetes does not disqualify them from donating blood.

Q: Can I donate blood while taking GLP-1 medication?

A: In most situations, the type of medication you take to manage your diabetes or insulin resistance won't disqualify you from donating blood. Whether you take insulin injections like Apidra or Humalog, an injected diabetes medication like Ozempic or Mounjaro, or oral medications like metformin, you are still eligible to donate if you are feeling well on the day of your donation.

Q: I'm unable to donate blood. Is there a way I can help?

A: Yes, you can help by making a financial donation to support our lifesaving mission, or you can sign up to volunteer. Every contribution makes a difference. Learn more at redcross.org.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

SOURCE American Red Cross