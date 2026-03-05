Uber Joins American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program

$650,000 total commitment — including a $500,000 pledge and $150,000 in ride and delivery credits — helps power response to nearly twice as many major disasters as a decade ago

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross recognizes Uber, headquartered in San Francisco, CA, for its pledge to the Disaster Responder Program . By making a pre-disaster donation of $500,000 over two years to the Red Cross, Uber helps ensure the organization can quickly respond to disasters big and small across the U.S. and help people in need at a moment's notice.

Disaster Responder members, along with their employees and customers, pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters to power the Red Cross with the infrastructure, volunteers, technology and resources to provide relief in times of crisis. These donations enable the Red Cross to respond to disasters at a moment's notice — offering a safe place to sleep, a nutritious meal, emotional support and supplies to aid in recovery — while also helping prepare people and communities for future disasters.

In addition to joining the Disaster Responder Program, Uber is providing $150,000 in rides and meals credits to support Red Cross service delivery in the wake of disasters. This enables the Red Cross to mobilize the Uber platform to help people access essential medical care, meals and support services. During the 2025 floods in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, Uber rides helped impacted individuals reach these critical services.

"Transportation plays an important role in the hours and days after a disaster," said Emilie Boman, Head of Central Policy & Social Impact at Uber. "Through our Disaster Responder partnership and ride and delivery credits, we aim to support the American Red Cross' efforts to connect people to shelter, medical care, food and other essential services when it matters most."

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year, providing comfort and hope in times of crisis. As rapidly intensifying storms, extreme heat, record floods and widespread wildfires continue to devastate communities across the country, donations from Disaster Responder members are more important than ever to power Red Cross relief efforts for those who need it most.

"Increasing severe weather events mean that families are relying on the Red Cross now more than ever," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are so thankful for Disaster Responder members like Uber for their support that helps power our preparedness and relief efforts, ensuring we can immediately provide hope and comfort to those facing their darkest day."

Donations from Disaster Responder Program members also support basic needs for families affected by home fires — which comprise the bulk of Red Cross response efforts — and help ensure the Red Cross can continue educating people nationwide about disaster preparedness so they can cope with crises in their communities when the unthinkable happens.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 68 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. To learn more about how Uber is showing up in communities, please visit uber.com/us/en/u/one-ride-away/ .

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on social media.

SOURCE American Red Cross